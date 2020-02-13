Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Working Women – Benefits of economic empowerment

In most of the countries there are around 50% female population is there and therefore an unemployment in female population means lower GDP, Lower economic development of the country. There is still equality issue between man and female in our society, Women’s economic empowerment is the strong factor which can heavily solve the gender equality […]

By

In most of the countries there are around 50% female population is there and therefore an unemployment in female population means lower GDP, Lower economic development of the country.

There is still equality issue between man and female in our society, Women’s economic empowerment is the strong factor which can heavily solve the gender equality issue.

Women economic empowerment can be achieved by giving women equal opportunity in economic activities.

There are many women who made their identity in this world by doing great works so there is no question to discriminate on the basis of gender we should give women equal rights in economic activities.

Working women act as capable citizens to contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of the country.

The Necessity Of Women’s Empowerment In world

  • Gender Bias and inequalities can’t be remove without empowering women.
  • If women are not empowered they can’t feel protected and can’t enjoy their security in life.
  • Women can use empowerment as powerful tool against harassment faced by others.
  • If women are not empowered then they cannot fight for what they feel right.
  • If women are not empowered then there will be chance to increase in unemployment in female population which will eventually lead to lower economic growth of the country.
  • If women is not empowered then they cannot educate or empower their child properly because most of the time mother grow the children so to grow the world of next-generation it’s mandatory to empower the children from childhood to give right direction if mothers aren’t empowered then they can’t empower the children’s which can affect the economy of the world in longer way. 

There is one famous quote of Malala Yousafzai “ We cannot all succeed if half of this are held back”

As the above quote depicts empowerment of women is essential for the empowerment of the world, there are various benefits to economics of the world such as :

Benefits of women empowerment :

  • Women will be able to lead their lives with more freedom, self-esteem and self-confidence.
  • Women can make their own identity.
  • Empowerment comes with the respect, women’s will be able to gain good respect in the society.
  • As women’s are more financially stronger and independent they will able to fulfil their and their family member’s needs and desire which will impact to economic growth of the world.
  • Countries resources will be fairly accessible to women without any gender discrimination.

In conclusion we believe if we want to see rapid growth in the economics of the world then we will have to start empowering the women and to make them working women, government and NGO’s are doing their duty still we can also help to increase empowerment by we can start empowering women right from our own homes.

We would finish this article with one quote

‘There is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women.”—Kofi Annan

If you want to share your ideas you can let us know through comment section..

Mahipalsinh Jadeja, Digital Marketing Manager

Mahipal Jadeja is a digital marketing manager at Solution Analysts, a leading mobile app development company presents in USA and India. As a marketing guy in the tech company, he loves to explore and share technological advancements in the domains of mobile, IoT, and web.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Essay on Women Empowerment: Benefit & Necessity

by Startup Opinions
By Antonov Maxim/Shutterstock
Wisdom//

Economic Policy Ignores Women, and it Goes Back to Basic Theories Developed by Men

by Annie Fadely
Flickr Creative Commons
Community//

World AIDS Day 2018: Education – A Powerful HIV Prevention Tool for Girls and Women Globally

by Susan Blumenthal, MD, MPA, Samuel Cai

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.