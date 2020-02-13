Working Women – Benefits of economic empowerment

In most of the countries there are around 50% female population is there and therefore an unemployment in female population means lower GDP, Lower economic development of the country.

There is still equality issue between man and female in our society, Women’s economic empowerment is the strong factor which can heavily solve the gender equality issue.

Women economic empowerment can be achieved by giving women equal opportunity in economic activities.

There are many women who made their identity in this world by doing great works so there is no question to discriminate on the basis of gender we should give women equal rights in economic activities.

Working women act as capable citizens to contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of the country.

The Necessity Of Women’s Empowerment In world

Gender Bias and inequalities can’t be remove without empowering women.

If women are not empowered they can’t feel protected and can’t enjoy their security in life.

Women can use empowerment as powerful tool against harassment faced by others.

If women are not empowered then they cannot fight for what they feel right.

If women are not empowered then there will be chance to increase in unemployment in female population which will eventually lead to lower economic growth of the country.

If women is not empowered then they cannot educate or empower their child properly because most of the time mother grow the children so to grow the world of next-generation it’s mandatory to empower the children from childhood to give right direction if mothers aren’t empowered then they can’t empower the children’s which can affect the economy of the world in longer way.

There is one famous quote of Malala Yousafzai “ We cannot all succeed if half of this are held back”

As the above quote depicts empowerment of women is essential for the empowerment of the world, there are various benefits to economics of the world such as :

Benefits of women empowerment :

Women will be able to lead their lives with more freedom, self-esteem and self-confidence.

Women can make their own identity.

Empowerment comes with the respect, women’s will be able to gain good respect in the society.

As women’s are more financially stronger and independent they will able to fulfil their and their family member’s needs and desire which will impact to economic growth of the world.

Countries resources will be fairly accessible to women without any gender discrimination.

In conclusion we believe if we want to see rapid growth in the economics of the world then we will have to start empowering the women and to make them working women, government and NGO’s are doing their duty still we can also help to increase empowerment by we can start empowering women right from our own homes.

We would finish this article with one quote

‘There is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women.”—Kofi Annan

