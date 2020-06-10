The whole world is working from home now and is going to do so throughout the year. We need to gear up for this situation and find lasting solutions. The five reasons why working from home involves working more and being less productive.

The approaches to relieve the challenges and progress towards better performance are listed below.

Connected

Always being connected to the team leads to multiple virtual meetings and drains away the time and energy of everyone. The situation often happens when every employee needs to clarify their next move from several people. The solution to this is having a proper schedule for tasks allocated, performed along with the status of completion. This way, if anything is missed, the team knows whom to approach immediately.

Workspace

The working atmosphere at home eventually leads to a lethargic approach to work. Though there could be a dedicated space for working you might tend to feel cornered. The solution is to follow a planned routine to track self tasks and time. Changing the workspace often will yield better performance.

Follow up

Managers following up on the teams takes twice the amount of time and effort during work from home. The situation in which the employees are, the environment, or the state of mind is not known. The solution is to set up informal meetings to catch up on the employees front and make them feel valued.

Group discussion

Employees preferring groups to perform projects tend to get siloed working from home. The feeling of undermining might show up. The virtual discussions are a solution here the team needs to stick to the agenda and maintain a time frame for a helpful group achievement.

Stressbuster

Breaks intend to revive or a casual chat with a coworker is a real stressbuster. Plan for breaks and take them without guilt ensuring the tasks are in the schedule. Time and often indulge in off-screen relaxing exercises to bring back the zeal to work.

Working solo need not be a silo! By following these five guidelines, you will be well on your way to becoming a remote rockstar!

Mythri Raghunandan

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mythri-raghunandan-578605105/