Working From Home Tips

COVID-19 has spread across the globe. With lockdowns in many major cities, many companies require or at least encourage employees to work from home. While some have been pleased with this new work arrangement, it has proven challenging for many workers. There are several things you can do to maintain productivity while working at home.

Scheduling breaks is essential regardless if you work at the office or home. The typical guideline is an hour lunch break and two 15 minute breaks spread throughout the day. Be sure to use the entire time. Even apps you can use to lock yourself out of your computer while you’re on break.

It’s important to start your day with some structure. Some like to read the newspaper while sipping coffee. Others take their dog out for a run. A morning routine will get you off to the right start.

It’s all too easy to have a lazy morning and push back work until late at night. Set a schedule and maintain it. If you work until the evening on a project, consider waking up later the next day. Work-life balance is crucial. Remember – you’re in this for the long haul, and you don’t want to burn out.

There are apps like RescueTime that can check that you’re keeping to a schedule. RescueTime tracks when you’re most productive and when you’re not working.

If you have children, they’ll need clear rules on how they can act in your workspace. Nothing interrupts a workday more than a couple of kids horsing around next to you. Your productivity will also suffer if you’re the one always doing domestic work, so be sure to discuss that with your partner.

This goes for both office employees and those who work at home. Be sure to maintain proper social distancing and wearing a mask. Your muscles need movement after sitting down for so long, and your body could use the fresh air and natural light.

If you’re going to be working from home, you need the right equipment. This can mean a second monitor, a keyboard, a mouse, a printer, and software. Most companies have a budget for home office equipment.

Working at home has proven to be a challenge for many. Use these above tips to stay productive.