Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Working From Home Tips

COVID-19 has spread across the globe. With lockdowns in many major cities, many companies require or at least encourage employees to work from home. While some have been pleased with this new work arrangement, it has proven challenging for many workers. There are several things you can do to maintain productivity while working at home. Plan […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Working From Home Tips - Steven Lewis Weiner

COVID-19 has spread across the globe. With lockdowns in many major cities, many companies require or at least encourage employees to work from home. While some have been pleased with this new work arrangement, it has proven challenging for many workers. There are several things you can do to maintain productivity while working at home.

Plan for Set Breaks

Scheduling breaks is essential regardless if you work at the office or home. The typical guideline is an hour lunch break and two 15 minute breaks spread throughout the day. Be sure to use the entire time. Even apps you can use to lock yourself out of your computer while you’re on break.

Have a Morning Routine

It’s important to start your day with some structure. Some like to read the newspaper while sipping coffee. Others take their dog out for a run. A morning routine will get you off to the right start.

Keep a Regular Schedule

It’s all too easy to have a lazy morning and push back work until late at night. Set a schedule and maintain it. If you work until the evening on a project, consider waking up later the next day. Work-life balance is crucial. Remember – you’re in this for the long haul, and you don’t want to burn out.

There are apps like RescueTime that can check that you’re keeping to a schedule. RescueTime tracks when you’re most productive and when you’re not working.

Set Rules With People in Your Workspace

If you have children, they’ll need clear rules on how they can act in your workspace. Nothing interrupts a workday more than a couple of kids horsing around next to you. Your productivity will also suffer if you’re the one always doing domestic work, so be sure to discuss that with your partner.

Leave Your House

This goes for both office employees and those who work at home. Be sure to maintain proper social distancing and wearing a mask. Your muscles need movement after sitting down for so long, and your body could use the fresh air and natural light.

Request the Right Equipment

If you’re going to be working from home, you need the right equipment. This can mean a second monitor, a keyboard, a mouse, a printer, and software. Most companies have a budget for home office equipment.

Working at home has proven to be a challenge for many. Use these above tips to stay productive.

    Steven Lewis Weiner

    Steven Lewis Weiner, Business Owner at Banner Stakes

    Owner of Invention Xpress and Banner Stakes, Steven Lewis Weiner is a dedicated business owner and innovator based in San Francisco. Since 2012, Steven Lewis Weiner and the Banner Stakes team have helped companies reduce liability and convey warnings with their high quality and durable barrier systems. Most recently, Steven Lewis Weiner launched Invention Xpress, a company that provides a complete startup partnership for entrepreneurs with an idea for a product or company. Though Weiner invested in both of his companies, he is constantly conceptualizing new ideas. To keep up with the latest from Steven Lewis Weiner, connect with him on LinkedIn!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Take Charge of Your Health and Wellbeing When Working from Home

    by Malik Nayar Ali
    Gladiathor/ Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    How to Work Remotely: Our Tips for Remote Work

    by Behere
    working from home social distancing | emindful.com
    Community//

    Tips for Successfully Working From Home as Offices Shut Down to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

    by eMindful

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.