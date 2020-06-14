Working from Home—Just a Trend or Here to Stay? A Perspective from Adam K. Veron

Because of the current COVID-19 outbreak, businesses have been forced to adapt and employ new business models to stay afloat. Many Firms have moved to a work from home model, to lessen the effect of this outbreak on their businesses. The booming internet connectivity industry have helped companies smoothly transition from on-site to online tasks. Since the announcement of this pandemic, it seems that the work from home will be the new normal.

Embracing the Remote Workforce Concept

Working from home can create harmony and balance between the employer and the employee, and both are able to receive benefits. Some advantages are:

An employee working from home saves their employer an average of almost ten thousand dollars a year in space and infrastructure-related expenses.

Work is not location dependent. As a result, employers can tap into talent all around the world. This means that companies can diversify and grow tenfold by using this technique.

Flexible scheduling is a significant benefit of the work from home system. The most likely outcome is the creation of high morale among employees, coupled with higher engagement and less absenteeism. Moreover, companies are offering part-time allowances for employees for working on weekends.

Past statistics state that working at home can result in increased productivity of employees.

This concept can attract economic development, as it aids to appeal to new citizens and residents where costs of living are low.

While working from home, the personnel of an organization does not need to stick to any limitations, and people with physical disabilities can gain opportunities.

Take Breaks and Stay Inspired, says Adam K. Veron

When you work from home, allow plenty of time for breaks, just as you would have in an office setting. Working without breaks can negatively affect your health, and at this point, it is crucial to take care of our health. Also, in order to stay motivated, you can follow the advice of renowned entrepreneurs such as Adam K. Veron.

Lack of Communication

In the office premises, it is easy to communicate since your coworkers are nearby. However, while working from home, it is absolutely essential that you clearly communicate with your colleagues and boss. Several companies use video and audio communication applications for remote workers. According to a survey, loneliness was one of the significant challenges that people faced while working from home. On the other hand, almost half the U.S. workforce will work remotely for at least a part of their week by 2025. Such statistics show that work from home is an emerging trend for companies.

Working at home is the new normal, and several companies are trying to adopt this model permanently. So, make sure you stay connected and continue networking as you were before the COVID-19 outbreak occurred.