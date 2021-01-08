Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Working from Home in the New Year

The holidays are over. And it is time to go back to work. Fortunately, in my organization, there has been a change in that one does not necessarily have to go back to the office but we can work from home. As long as we are working on our timelines and hitting targets, then the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The holidays are over. And it is time to go back to work. Fortunately, in my organization, there has been a change in that one does not necessarily have to go back to the office but we can work from home.

As long as we are working on our timelines and hitting targets, then the boss is happy. We also get to continue enjoying staying at home with the kids.

It is an exciting as well as relieving for all of us since we do not have to get bugged down by the daily commute to and from home everyday which can be really draining.

In the office, we also get ourselves getting homesick and minding so much about the children that we left back, wondering whether they are doing alright, whether the plumber came to fix that sink, how the househelp is finding it feeding our pets and all that.

To be honest, we find that we are constantly calling home anxiously asking how things are panning out. It really drains our productivity as well as waste company time.

What working from home means

For the past one week that I have been working from home, I would say that it has really been sweet. What with wearing your pyjamas to the home office, seating on that cozy armchair as you type your reports away, having ample time to play with the little ones as well as working alongside your furry pets.

It is indeed feeling so nice.

Spending time with the little ones

Spending time with my kids is probably something that I would not trade away. Never again. You see my kid is a late talker and during this period of time, I will be able to coach them on how to say words correctly as well as understand their personality.

They also like the concept of being homeschooled and spending lots of time with mummy, learning what makes her tick, what her work involves as well as see first hand how money is made.

Start a kitchen garden

I will be starting a kitchen garden very soon since I have all the time to do it. This will ensure that I have the healthiest of meals for my children without having to spend so much at the grocery store.

I also need to mention that my kids will now be enjoying organic, fresh tomatoes that they helped produce with mummy which is a great thing.

Care for the home

While working from home, one is also able to closely monitor things and make sure that leaky tap is fixed on time, that faulty bulb is replaced within no time as well as cleaning the entire house since there is all the time to do it.

It however also presents some problems here and there. For one I had bought some home office chairs as soon as I heard of the new work from home plans. I however did not make consideration that I have vinyl plank flooring that needs special chairs. So, when I brought them home, I found that they easily tore on my floor which is really bad. Had I known, I would have gone with these office chairs for vinyl plank flooring.

Work on my family new Year Resolutions

We have set some new year resolutions as a family of keeping healthy. So everyday before work, we are jogging in the living room and doing Hiits. We are also taking smoothies and reducing on our carb intake We look forward to continuing doing this. I believe that were we at work offices, we would not be able to do this effectively.

    Esther Wells

    Esther Wells, Esther Wells, Special Needs Teacher

    Esther Wells is a special needs teacher running a special needs school in Limuru, Kenya. Here, she deals with children with autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy. Other than teaching, she is a blogger who writes guides on how parents can best enhance the lives of their special needs children.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Mom Guilt

    by EMILY THAWLEY
    Work from home
    Community//

    The Bright Side of Working From Home!

    by Saajan Sharma
    Community//

    How to stay positive while working from home

    by aditya gohel

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.