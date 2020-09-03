Work while you work…

Two things we won’t get back..that is time and age. Time we didn’t utilize wisely, age spend without doing anything..these two will come back !! You have to think both your age and time as equal to money, spend them wisely. You have to work hard when you are young, when we cross the age , its quite difficult for us to work as we did early. Hard work is most important to do in our life. Hard will definitely pay off later. Walk with legends, just read the histories of the legends, how they spend their time, learn from that. Hard work gives you satisfaction, gives happiness to you.

You will not achieve happiness if you don’t work hard and its a shame not to want to work hard. – Euripides

Life is once,we are the author and the sculpture of our own life. Make it better, make it best..be an inspiration for others by doing work, hard work in the right age. Never, ever do the mistake by letting life as it go, just create a new history for you in your life.