Work stress Why

Work-related stress has received different names over the years, from the famous to the more recent burn-out syndrome. Basically, this type of stress is an exhaustion of the nervous system, with a tendency to become chronic, which produces wear and tear that gives rise to depressive-type symptoms. Some of the immediately observable signs are:

Physical tiredness

Lack of energy

Difficult to focus

Sleep disturbances (insomnia and hypersomnia)

Sadness

Irritability

Stress should be a specific reaction to a potential danger, which allows confrontation or escape from the situation that is causing it. That is why when it occurs in the workplace it is so complex since neither option is available. The individual cannot effectively change the situation quickly, nor can they stop going to work. There lies one of the main reasons for the certification, since the alert reaction occurs repeatedly, with the consequences mentioned previously.

In the long term, other types of complications appear, many of them related to somatizations, gastrointestinal symptoms -gastritis or breakdowns-, muscle symptoms -pains and contractures- and headaches. All phenomena speak of a body that is suffering a state of permanent tension.

Why is it produced?

The most important stressors had to do with work overload of drafting services, excessive responsibility, and fundamentally the overvaluation of the notions of success or failure that each one has of their daily tasks. As they are elements that bring a lot of concern, we call them direct stressors.

Of course, the relational climate that can occur in the workplace also influences. All work implies links, as in all the spaces in which we move, home, family, friends, etc. In the workplace, there are also certain links that can favor a climate of cordiality and camaraderie or just the opposite.