Work stress, why does it occur and how to overcome

Work-related stress has received different names over the years, from the famous surmenage to the most recent burn-out syndrome. Basically, this type of stress is a depletion of the nervous system, with a tendency to become chronic, which produces wear that gives rise to depressive symptoms. Some of the immediately observable signs are:

Physical tiredness

Fatigue

Lack of energy

Difficult to focus

Sleep disturbances (insomnia and hypersomnia)

Sadness

Irritability

Stress should be a timely reaction to a potential danger that allows the confrontation or flight of the situation that is causing it. That is why when it occurs in the workplace it is so complex. The individual cannot effectively handle the situation quickly, nor can he stop going to work.

In the long term, other complications appear, many of them related to somatizations, gastrointestinal symptoms, gastritis or decompositions, muscular symptoms, pain and contractures and headaches. All phenomena that speak of a body that is suffering from a state of permanent tension.

Why does it occur?

The most important stressors had to do with work overload, excessive responsibility and fundamentally the overvaluation of the notions of success or failure that each has of their daily tasks. Being elements that bring a lot of concern, we call them direct stressors. Such kind of stresses are very difficult to overcome.

If you are doing a job or doing a business of your own, such kind of stress can occur. In the second case, you can avoid the stress by taking help from a professional business analyzer. And if you are planning to start a new business and faced depression about profit or loss, you can take of a market intelligence firm or an individual who can predict about your business or have some meaningful insights about your business already.

Of course, the relational climate that can occur in the workplace also influences. All work implies links, as in all the spaces in which we move, home, family, friends, etc. In the workplace, there are also certain links that can favor the climate of cordiality and camaraderie or quite the opposite.

Influence of external factors

Like any demanding situation, work is also compensated or aggravated by personal conditions. Mature personalities have a variety of resources with which they can cope much better with sustained stress with fewer consequences.

Today the word resilience is used, which emphasizes the range of resources that mature personalities have. These types of people may be exposed to the same level of stress as any other, but nevertheless they respond in a better way and even manage to obtain learning.

Tips to prevent work stress

Respect the lunch space, a small break in the day where you can relax and put your head on something else.

Pause in the middle of the morning and another in the middle of the afternoon.

Get up, stretch your feet, walk, oxygenate a little, change the position of the body. All this relaxes.

Try to maintain a relationship of friendship and even temporarily the link outside the workplace.

Concentrate on the tasks accomplished and not on the pending ones. Focus on the objectives met.

Treatment

As the symptoms usually involve a seriousness, the treatment would have to combine the pharmacological part and the psychological support. The pharmacological in the line of anxiolytics and antidepressants, since they can relieve rather quickly and modify the most acute symptoms. Then the therapeutic support is carried out with the objective of solving more individual personality issues, fundamentally generating strategies to achieve a better work performance

When to consult The problem arises when these situations are injected and the symptoms that arise become independent of the specific situation. That is, after a tiring week, the demand for work decreases, but the same continues to detect reluctance or lack of energy. This means that the symptoms have become independent and clear signs of stress begin to appear. So, don’t be shy in this situation and consult a psychologist.