Work Smarter Not Harder

Business

Business

So, January’s drawing to a close.  Month 1 of the year under our belts.  How are your new year’s resolutions going?  Have you stuck to your zealous diet and fitness pledges, body a temple and all that?

I am pleased to report that my new year mantra of ‘work smarter not harder’ has proved to be maintainable.  I’m feeling in control, relatively zen and insatiably productive (no booze really does make you feel quite marvellous).

What’s been the key?

Push Back

1. Push back – I am hell bent on filtering out the whirlwind of time stealer meetings, tasks, email requests (and even people) to ensure I only do something if I can wholly see where the work will impact the broader business/project/agency outcome.  If I and it will add value then it’s all systems go.  If it can be approached another way, delegated elsewhere, or rejected as a ‘to do’ then away it goes.  Push back intelligently, intuitively and sensitively and watch delicious gaps appear in your calendar.

Agile Working

2. Embrace agile working – I am fortunate to work in an agency readily encouraging an outcome driven mentality.  It’s not about tasks and presentee-ism but about driving business results in the most efficient and solution-centric way possible.  If that working more productively, rapidly and innovatively happens to remove hours of commuting across a week then again watch output rise as more space appears in that beautifully managed calendar.  There’s nothing more satisfying that immersing immediately into ‘thinking time’ the moment you wake (as opposed to adrenaline fuelled get ready, de-icing the car, freezing platform, train delays, tube sardines, and so on, wasting your most alert brain power – 8am is when we reach our peak of the day apparently).

Meta-View

3. Own a growth mindset with a meta-view – focus on strategic business goals by stepping out of the minutiae of daily deliverables and logically plan the week, who you’ll most usefully spend time with and where.  Headline your core goals for the subsequent week on Friday before you shut the laptop (for your family, personal goal focused weekend) and map your meetings, objectives and where you intend to be the following Friday by 6pm.  Ensure the raison d’etre of every meeting ladders up to the primary client/agency business goals and represents a path on your longer term growth roadmap.

It all sounds so obvious really.  Just takes a bit of mindful adoption.  And unbroken resolution of course.  Put it into practice for yourself and enjoy your transformation from corporate water tread-er to leader.

Bianca Best - Flourish

Bianca Best, Empowering Women to Flourish

I'm a woman committed to celebrating a life that's as much about the journey as the destination. I'm blessed with abundance; four irresistible children, a CV representing a chronology of passions explored, a nourishing forever home and endless pleasure from cherished family and friends.

Every day is a moment to learn, love, laugh and an opportunity to make memories worth remembering.

I'm fascinated by neuroplasticity and our ability to˜'practice what you want to grow' and how we can actually rewire our brains. I have almost broken myself loads over the years trying to have it all and finally recognise the essential need to stop the pursuit and relish the now. I've worked hard to learn how and practice what I here preach. Fundamentally you get out of life what you put in and I give, give, give. (And never resentfully that's key!!)

I find joy and progressive betterness in every moment and devote myself to this as a life philosophy.

I have set up my blog YourLifeHack in response to the most prevalent 'How the heck?' questions I'm repeatedly asked and indeed to find answers that I seek myself. Bringing kindred women together to share on-the-job wisdom with the purpose of collectively empowering each other to slow down and savour feels like a no brainer. I truly believe that in this pivotal era of borderless geography and tech disruption when we connect like-minded souls with common purpose we rediscover the supportive power of community and grow immediately stronger and thus better together.

It has not been easy to achieve a life of balance and I am wholly dedicated to maintaining it and teaching others the way too via my events and coaching - see my programme at biancabest.com. (There are no secrets by the way, it's just about mindful mindset.)

My book 'Flourish: Redefine Success and Create More Time, Energy, Impact and Happiness' will be available in June 2019. It's a restorative how-to guide for women wondering if they're missing out on life's best bits through sheer busy-ness. Following my patented E-Scape methodology and teaching self-awareness from the first page, the chapters chunk into logical steps to regain life control. Learn how to Re-energise, Cleanse, Enrich then Play and follow a kick starter 6 week programme. I cannot wait to share this.

I've been in advertising since I was 19 and am exhilarated to currently run a global emerging technology division within WPP. Last year I was proud to set up a gender equality initiative launching a client coalition to bring men into the gender equality conversation by accelerating a progressive masculinity agenda.

I am passionate about work cultures enabling authenticity, diversity, EQ over IQ and I never waver in upholding and encouraging my personal values of kindness, respect and integrity through my leadership.

I won the IPA & Campaign's Woman of Tomorrow for which I'm truly grateful as it's led to lots of opportunities in schools and other nurturing organisations where I've been able to help encourage young minds into creative and tech industries. I'm deeply humbled to spread hope as a Save The Children ambassador too.

I had a pivotal sojourn from agency land when I set up “The Bespoke Gift Company” in 2004 seizing the potential in new technologies enabling truly personalised gift manufacture. What a ride the next decade was, culminating in a business sale in 2013. Some of the most invigorating, challenging and deliciously creative years of my life. I recommend everyone runs a business at some point.

I am happy and eager to spread my passions and do speaking events - funny life stories tailored to your event with meaning, life as a woman in tech, insights and wisdom learnt along my journey, juggling family with career without compromise, diversity as a cultural imperative, savouring right here right now, living in balanced harmony, succeeding at entrepreneurialism with 4 kids under 7, parenting twins, finding your best self and/or inspiring audiences with my favourite, most effective life hacks.

With love, Bianca x

