Work remotely, volunteer virtually!

Impact of COVID-19: Going Virtual

COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives and how! Since its outbreak, it has been affecting lives in ways people had never imagined. Most people over the past few months have been confused, fearful, and stressed. There is no set roadmap available to help us deal with what we all may have been experiencing. There is a constant worry about the health and safety of our loved ones apart from dealing with financial insecurities, tackling economic hardships, and managing our day to day lives. Social distancing, staying at home, and working from home have become the new normal.

But at the same time, people have shown great resilience and are working hard to adapt to the new reality. People have demonstrated incredible creativity in sprouting innovative ideas to make the best use of our virtual world while conforming to the new norm of social distancing. From virtual weddings, virtual theme parties to conferences, webinars, people have successfully moved their activities and professional life online.

Virtual Volunteering: The Next Big Thing

As an HRM (Human Resource Manager) with considerable experience in the field, I have always been up for volunteer work if it comes my way. I feel it is the most rewarding activity. Staying connected with the community and doing my bit for its welfare helps me feel strong and confident. Over the years, one thing that has struck me is that most people wish to volunteer and contribute to the world of goodness. But their busy lives and tight schedules may prevent them from doing enough despite having the best intentions at heart! Therefore, it was heartening to learn that many people stuck at home due to the pandemic were offering their helping hand in these tough times to the needy and less privileged via virtual volunteering.

Now more than ever, there is a growing eagerness among people to find a common thread and draw strength from helping and supporting fellow humans. During this hard-hitting time, people are moved to ask, “how can I help”? Thus, it didn’t come as a surprise to see the outlook of volunteering evolving in the wake of COVID-19. Traditional volunteering which entailed gathering in-person has given way to virtual volunteering which involves volunteering of time and skill through phone or computer. It’s for nothing they say that a driven volunteer never gives up, he simply gets creative!

People from all walks of life are virtually extending their helping hand from the comfort and safety of their homes. Virtual volunteering has made it possible for many people to do volunteer work while practicing social distancing. The hours are flexible and as per one’s convenience. One can choose their cause, the time one wants to commit, and the manner of help. All one has to do is browse online and look for web-based platforms offering volunteering and action opportunities. Register yourself, state your area of interest, skills and time availability and get started!

Workforce Engagement through Virtual Volunteering

With more and more professionals working remotely due to the Coronavirus pandemic, employee engagement and familiarisation with the company’s culture has attained increased significance. The company heads are thinking of novel ways to keep their workforce aligned to the vision and ethos of the company while working from the safe havens of their homes. In such a scenario, virtual volunteering can play a vital role. It can become a tool for building team spirit while enabling individuals to lend a virtual helping hand. Most of the virtual volunteering projects necessitate alliances among team members outside the professional work domain which facilitates them to renew and maintain their bonds despite being physically distanced. A company-branded platform is the best bet to promote employee engagement where the employees can explore different volunteer opportunities and choose a cause they like.

Virtual volunteering may present a win-win situation for everyone involved. The non-profit organizations are likely to benefit as they gain added workforce. The people engaged in volunteer work develop a sense of community and purpose as they join hands to fight a battle against COVID-19, and the establishments for which these volunteers work can use this as a means of team building and bettering of morale.

Virtual Volunteering Platforms – Engage for Good

These trying times have afforded one invaluable resource to people – time. While staying at home and working remotely, people have realized the need to grow and help others to flourish as well. And this is where virtual engagements step in. The virtual world abounds with many reliable volunteer platforms, enabling people to reach out across the globe with their skill sets and services. The virtual volunteer initiatives offer innumerable volunteering opportunities like blogging, virtual teaching, research, media relations, fundraising, mental health helpline, human resources, social media management, and more. People keen on contributing and growing will no doubt be able to find prospects matching their goals.

So, if you have always been considering putting your skill sets to good use, there is no better time than now! Let us do our bit for humanity by pitching in and making a difference in these rough times. We may be socially distanced, but not emotionally. We all are definitely in this together!

Platforms like Goodera are redefining virtual volunteering globally and offer a technology platform that makes CSR and volunteering measurable, and engaging. Contact your organization’s CSR or HR team to know how you can register on such platforms to become a virtual volunteer and give back to the community.