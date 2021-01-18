Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Work Remotely Is The New Black

The lack of important social parts in life sure could suck the living hell out of you. But the end is close. 2021, a new year and hopefully we’ll see things turn around for the better in the months to come. For me, as a copywriter, the change in an everyday workday is pretty much […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The lack of important social parts in life sure could suck the living hell out of you. But the end is close. 2021, a new year and hopefully we’ll see things turn around for the better in the months to come.

For me, as a copywriter, the change in an everyday workday is pretty much similar to before the pandemic. I have my computer and my cup of coffee and I’m good to go.

And working remotely is not a thing I’m doing alone during Corvid. And the question is if we’ll see a change for pretty much all business. More and more reports show the benefits of remote work. At least in terms of efficiency, which in the long run means better finance for the business.

My guess is that we’ll wake up to a whole new business world when the dust has settled. Remote work will be standard for jobs where it’s possible. Meetings will be scheduled online and the flights will be canceled. All for the sake of efficiency. And in the long run – good for the environment, which is great.

The question is how this will affect the ones who are in need of social interaction on daily basis. The social health for those who will wake up and feel alone is the thing I fear.

    Nelly Halob, Freelance copywriter at Me!

    Freelance copywriter.

    Sites

    • https://www.finishline.com/
    • https://dreamz.com/en-ca/
    • NetEnt/en/

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Clipboard with a New Year resolutions list
    Community//

    Positive changes to be carried forward in 2021

    by Marcio Delgado
    Community//

    Starr Oldorff: “Lack of communication”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    How I Increased Productivity and Decreased Stress by Working Remotely

    by Jeff Rose, CFP®

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.