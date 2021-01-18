Work Remotely Is The New Black

The lack of important social parts in life sure could suck the living hell out of you. But the end is close. 2021, a new year and hopefully we’ll see things turn around for the better in the months to come.

For me, as a copywriter, the change in an everyday workday is pretty much similar to before the pandemic. I have my computer and my cup of coffee and I’m good to go.

And working remotely is not a thing I’m doing alone during Corvid. And the question is if we’ll see a change for pretty much all business. More and more reports show the benefits of remote work. At least in terms of efficiency, which in the long run means better finance for the business.

My guess is that we’ll wake up to a whole new business world when the dust has settled. Remote work will be standard for jobs where it’s possible. Meetings will be scheduled online and the flights will be canceled. All for the sake of efficiency. And in the long run – good for the environment, which is great.

The question is how this will affect the ones who are in need of social interaction on daily basis. The social health for those who will wake up and feel alone is the thing I fear.