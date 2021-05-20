“Work on your thinking patterns and do regular analysis”, Dr. Robert J. Flower and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

The most amazing thing about our discovery of Natural Intelligence is that is has a philosophy and technology built into it that generates clarity, direction, understanding and more. All we need to do is learn and follow it, then the structure leads us to achieving our purpose and our desires.

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Robert J. Flower.

Dr. Robert J. Flower, Ph.D., (Dr. Bob) is a very successful entrepreneur, scholar and “entelechist.” For over 35 years he has dedicated himself to the study of potential and the best ways to fully achieve it. Through his discovery of the laws of potential and the development of natural intelligence and thinking. Dr. Bob has created the science of achievement and total success.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was the oldest of 4 boys in a middle-class family. When I was 16 years old, my dad suddenly passed away at Christmas. My life was changed forever, and for the next 5-years I went through a dark time, I had no mentor or direction, I just felt lost.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Being an avid reader and lover of philosophy, I followed my interests and the master thinkers of the world, I found myself pursuing high ideals. I was always seeking the wisdom from different situations.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Early on in my realty career, I met someone who took a liking to me, Joe Lo. He told me I had a knack for investment and finance and that I should focus on developing those skills. He often encouraged me to try different things, he encouraged me to buy my first home, even when I wasn’t thinking about it. He was different, knowledgeable, even-keeled, a problem solver and he always related that energy to me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One of my first deals in real estate, I sold a hard sell to site investors for $22,000. Three months later I sold it again for $33,000 and agreed to a fee of $1,500. At the closing the seller refused to pay me the $1,500 and only offered $500, and to avoid a lawsuit my broker agreed to the $500 fee. The seller’s attorney chided the seller, saying what a bad guy he was, the attorney looked at me and said, “You have just learned a life lesson you will never forget, and it will make you money.”

I made $1,000 in 15 minutes and I will never forget it.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

The key to success and life is simple: Pursue your potential in everything you do — physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I suggest any books by the philosophy masters — ancient and contemporary.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My mantra is: When I die, God is going to ask me one question — “What did you do with what I gave you?”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have discovered a genetic structure of thinking; it defines how we think. We have uncovered 13 Intelligences. Innate to each of us, from this we have developed assessments which define our weak and strong points and how to change, develop and achieve.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

The most amazing thing about our discovery of Natural Intelligence is that is has a philosophy and technology built into it that generates clarity, direction, understanding and more. All we need to do is learn and follow it, then the structure leads us to achieving our purpose and our desires.

I once helped a woman to overcome the death of her young husband and find her way in life again.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

My discovery of Natural Thinking is all about pattern recognition. I am able to analyze my actions and think by the virtue of 13 Intelligences. They set pathways for me to follow and are ideal for self-analysis.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Be honest with yourself, accept critical feedback and pursue it! Always be open to self-analysis and eliminate self-deception.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

Natural Thinking has led us to 3 solid areas of good habits — control, power and action. Action is following a proven model; power is knowledge and control is following the principles of organization.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Following virtue is important, consider the use of adversity. Also, learn and follow our Natural Thinking principles.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Natural Thinking has three main components which are all-encompassing — planning, organizing and actualizing. Plan, then organize and then execute the plan.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Establish them as priorities and make a habit of following the principles, it is also important to adapt the models that work for you.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

Work on your thinking patterns and do regular analysis. Challenge your awareness and your decisions, don’t take anything for granted. Think everything through.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

The best practices are developing one’s potential in any and every way. The principles of potential are naturally substantive, therefore, working on them will dramatically strengthen our life skills.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

Again, developing your potential is the answer. Flow is spiritual energy, an internal force which automatically guides us to objectives. I have found that pursuing virtue expands one’s flow.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Potential development is the greatest, purest, strongest concept one can pursue.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I have two, Elon Musk and Oprah Winfrey.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Our websites are Natural Thinking and DrBobFlower.com.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.