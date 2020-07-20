On average you spend eight hours of your day at your workplace, harping on your high – maintenance manager or navigating the needs of your clients and colleagues. Leaving aside the people who are on top of the grid, I believe every person has been constantly struggling to strike that ideal balance between work and life.

The word balance is something that seems so right only in speaking, as we are never off the edge, and it’s more like being in a state of work – life triage.

A recent study done by the American Psychological Association, states that the two most common stressors among those surveyed were work and money, and the incidence of this stress often results in irritability, anger, nervousness, and anxiousness – all behaviours which, if not handled carefully, can further bleed into personal life.

You could become one of those grumpy and distracted individuals for your loved ones, who never stop working because it’s work, work, and work.

We must remember that if the stress invades the personal space, it has the capacity to take a toll on the strongest of bonds and can also potentially create distance, disconnection, and disagreements. In the worst case scenario it could lead to separation from your significant other.

If we look at the short-term damage that stress can do, it can start from bailing on plans with your loved ones, snapping at them for no reason, or taking your stress out on them directly.

Prevention can be achieved by being aware of the potential bleed-over that stress is doing in your personal life and acknowledge it. It is also vital to formulate a strategy that allows you to caste away any potential damage that might hinder your personal space.

In order to detach from work and to protect your well-being, you can start by taking a “Mental Commute.” Give yourself some time for your body and mind to detach.

It is more like giving yourself time before you head out, separate yourself from whatever stress is plaguing you at work.

Moran coined the term “mental commute,” to describe the phenomena, which focuses on emphasising the fact that just because you are present physically it’s not necessary that you are in the moment truly, you need to get home with both your body and mind together, and it can be achieved by a conscious intention.

Try practising mindful breathing, some form of relaxing music, or anything that allows you to create a routine of disconnection. Use the time wisely to do things that will lower down your levels of work stress, take it more like a “me” time.

Practising gratitude on dual bases allows you to arrive home in a better mood.

Create a routine that acts as a marker to the end of your day, a walk outside the house if you’re working from home, a coffee, some music or catching up on an old friend.

The world we are in today, we all are hounding around cell phones throughout the day and in the evening as well. Using too much cell phone often sends you down the rabbit hole, and it is more like disconnecting from your family and plugging back into work.

Try to plan your evenings and weekends as phone-free as possible. Do not entertain any sort of work, if you are checking your emails on Sunday, work is not invading your personal space, rather it’s more like you are inviting the following.

Try to change the way you perceive your return back home, alter your vocabulary and instead of saying “I have to” try using “I get to.” A small shift in your vocabulary often holds a huge impact.

This way you will be grateful for your loved ones, and express more gratitude. I also ‘get to’ leave work at work and really enjoy time with the people I love most.

It is a choice, and one you need to work hard at every day.