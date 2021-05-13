Work-Life learning

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
You know, there’s a thin line between professional and personal lives. Both are interdependent and linked.

We have the potential to learn from our personal lives and apply that knowledge in our professional World and vice versa.

Have you ever wondered that our family acts as a team. A team that has a collective set of goals, values, purpose and a bond that travels deep.

An organization or a team holds ideals, objectives to be met over a period of time, a purpose and a camaraderie.

Now, both have their own lean times such as bickering, conflict, mistakes, over committing and under delivery, not meeting timelines and the like.

When we look at it from a wide lens, we can better understand the nuances and do what could serve us all the best. If one in the family isn’t well, don’t we take on their part of the responsibility, check on them and keep the boat sailing? What do we do when we have differences of opinion at home? Don’t we talk it out, express emotions and settle things, all while looking at the bigger picture?

Perhaps, it is a good thing to do similar stuff on the professional side, isn’t it? Expressing humane side of ourselves at the workplace is the need of the hour.

Similarly, when we as a family fail to manage our time, we could use management principles to help each other balance tasks, use optimum resources and create an accountability so that we all grow together and meet our collective goals and purpose.

I see a great opportunity in looking at a human as a human – Be it at the workplace or at home. The person remains the same as an individual, isn’t it?

Things always happen the way they should and always for the greater good.

I believe a holistic method, keen thinking, expressing feelings and a human centered approach can create wonders both at office and at home.

    Bhavana BP, 2xAuthor (Amazon Best Seller) | Coach | Thought Leader | INSPIRE.INFLUENCE.IMPACT | Love: People.Wellness.DIB.Change.Transformation | at www.letmelisten.in

    I help people unravel their full potential, see the bright side of life & be in sync with their Mind-Body-Soul.

    With ample corporate experience in various domains and at different capacities, I could get to the depths of understanding what people really want in this seemingly complicated life.
    As an NLP Practitioner & Coach, I'm ready to guide individuals in becoming more aware of living well - Mind, body & Soul; through a range of proactive and preventive measures & techniques.

    Life happens! And I accept that when it does, we must have an open mind and heart to receive and tread the path shown to us. This has enabled me to learn, adapt and grow at a greater speed and also take people on similar growth path along with me. What keeps me going in my journey is my optimism and resilience.
    It has also allowed me to fully understand my multiple interests & the potential I carry especially in interpersonal relations such as effective listening, empathy, negotiation, and liaising all of which comes naturally to me.

    🌌 My purpose - My 3 I's - Inspire, Influence, and Impact.
    And how do I live my purpose? Through my content and talks. As someone who believes communication is one of the biggest game changers especially in the digital space, I have marched into personal branding, content creation, the space of podcasts, video making and social media marketing.
    I am the author of my Memoir titled 'A Daughter's First Love: Dad' and '9 Wellness Hacks' both of which are available globally in paperback & e-book formats.
    I have been a contributing author for the book 'HumansFirst Stories: You Belong Here'.
    Currently contributing to two more books that will get published this year globally.
    9 Wellness Hacks is a bestseller in 6 different categories globally.
    I also help others find their voice through their book writing and publishing journey.

    People matter and only people matter! I love interacting with people. Everything is energy! I provide and derive energy from a group - my tribe grows with me.
    I believe we are all connected and together we grow.
    Come, let us explore how.
    🐾 Connect and follow me on LinkedIn, #LetMeListen and also on www.LetMeListen.in to take this further. Other ways of finding me on social media (FaceBook, Twitter, InstaGram, YouTube, Anchor) by the name LetMeListen.

