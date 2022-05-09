Work-Life Balance Needed By Women Physicians To Overcome Burnout
In recent years, there has been a lot of discussion over whether work-life balance, especially for women physicians and working moms, is even possible. For many, it seems like an elusive goal. As a result, many industry experts prefer to use “work-life integration.” The term isn’t as important as the understanding that we all need […]
- Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies