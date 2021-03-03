Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Work-Life Balance for Business Executives

Work-Life Balance for Business Executives

By

Achieving work-life balance in today’s corporate world can be challenging for anyone, regardless of their role. Business executives, including CEOs, should prioritize their work-life balance for many reasons, including setting an example for the rest of the company’s employees. 

When you maintain a sense of balance between your work and personal life, you will be more productive, happier, less stressed, and less likely to miss work. As a leader in your company, these positive effects will flow downward and encourage your team members to follow suit. When leaders (and the company’s culture) support work-life balance, everyone benefits. Here are some tips for achieving work-life balance as a business executive. 

  1. Find your rhythm. 

The first step to achieving work-life balance as a business executive is to find your rhythm. It doesn’t matter how many hours you work per week as long you can find a routine that works for you. Instill habits into your daily life that make things easier. For example, you might find that choosing your clothes for the next day makes your morning go smoother. Experiment with small details like this until you find your flow.

  1. Make time for what matters most.

You don’t have to sacrifice your entire personal life to be successful. In fact, you shouldn’t. When you give up things that matter to you for the sake of your career, you’re more likely to become resentful — which can easily lead to burnout. Instead, make time for the people and the activities that are important to you. Set boundaries on your time and don’t allow work to seep into every aspect of your personal life. 

  1. Make your health a priority, too. 

While you’re finding your rhythm and making time for what matters, don’t forget to include activities that support your physical and mental health. Make the time to exercise and get an adequate amount of sleep. You may also benefit from other activities that support mental health, such as journaling or meditation. Both your physical and mental health are critical for thriving, maintaining balance, and avoiding burnout, so don’t neglect them. 

As a leader in your business, your goal that every employee feels a sense of balance in their lives. Achieving this goal starts with you. When leaders walk their talk and maintain their own work-life balance, the entire organization is more likely to thrive.

    Debra Vladic, Managing Director at Evergreen Management

    Highly passionate about what she does, Debra Vladic strives to meet challenges head-on. She is an unstoppable and passionate individual with exceptional knowledge in finance and human resources. Debra has worked in managerial positions since the 80s and has continued to grow her list of accomplishments ever since. 

    She has experience in leading diverse teams, managing finances, developing new businesses and handling legal matters. To learn more about her accomplishments throughout her career, visit DebraVladic.com.

