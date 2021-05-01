Work Hard And Take Risks

Have you ever had an idea for a new product or business? Something that came into your head and made you drop everything you were doing to look into the possibility. What happened after that? Did someone talk you out of it? Or worse, did you talk yourself out of it?

My name is Matt Ericksen and I am the co-founder of PHOR Golf and here is our story of a thought that came to life.

My friend, Blair Bouillet, and I always had an entrepreneurial mindset. We spent a lot of time talking about business ideas that never came to fruition. One day we finally had enough of letting ourselves down that we took the risk and created PHOR Golf.

The idea of a golf product that held every necessary golf item came to our minds when we were golfing in sunny Arizona. We did what everyone does and jumped straight to Google to see if this was already out there. To our surprise, it wasn’t. We got home and went to work.

First, we sketched the design out on a piece of paper and got a rough idea of what it would look like and how it would function. However, we had ZERO experience creating products. Many people would have quit right there, but we held that promise to ourselves and figured it out.

First sketch of the Golfer’s Wallet

During the design and testing process we came into countless more obstacles making the idea seem less possible. However, we stayed true to the process and kept pressing forward. We set timelines for when we thought the product would be complete and we were FAR off.

One thing we kept saying to each other was “conditions will never be perfect” meaning there will never be a perfect time to do something and more than likely not everything will go as planned. Onward we pressed.

I wanted to write this article to show you that anything is possible. Blair and I are two regular guys who took on risk to chase our dreams and now we are less than a month away from receiving our first order to begin sending our preorders out to our loyal followers.

Final version of the Golfer’s Wallet

Biggest lesson learned is anything is possible when you work hard and take risks.

Make yourself proud.

