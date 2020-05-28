Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Working From Home? How to Keep Boundaries and Improve Your Well-Being

Tips to help you stay motivated, lower stress, and prevent burnout.

In the past few months, nearly every one of us has experienced adjustments to our daily lives as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the significant transformations for millions, the world over, has been the move to working from home.  

Initially there were concerns that productivity would take a dive, but it seems our problem hasn’t been turning off our work. As Joan C. Williams writes in The Harvard Business Review, “Americans’ workday has increased by 40% — roughly three hours a day — the largest increase in the world.” Many managers and employees are putting in excess hours — and the lines between their professional and personal lives are becoming more blurred than ever. 

Avoiding a state of “permawork” requires setting boundaries and having a clear end to the workday. That’s important because the spillover of work into our personal and family lives can take a toll on our mental and physical health. What’s more, consistent overworking can lead to burnout.

One strategy that may help: Separate your workspace from your living space. Even if you don’t have a spare room to work in, you can create a dedicated workspace — for instance, a certain corner of your living room where only work happens. Then, when you leave this area, your brain gets the message that you have also “left work.” 

Another technique to ensure that your work time and “you time” don’t bleed together: Stick to certain structures and routines. “Focus on work during regular workday hours, then stop work and shut off your devices at around the same time each evening if you can,” Richard Slatcher, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the University of Georgia, tells Thrive. Unplugging at night, Slatcher points out, is going to benefit your work and your relationships.

This Thrive Microstep can help you find balance.

Microstep
Log off from remote work at the same time you typically leave the office.
It’s important to build in time at night to rest and recharge so you can work sustainably.

    Elaine Lipworth, Content Writer at Thrive Global

    Elaine Lipworth is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who has reported for a variety of BBC shows  and other networks. She has written about film, lifestyle, psychology and health for newspapers and magazines around the globe. Publications she’s contributed to range from The Guardian, The Times and You Magazine, to The Four Seasons Hotel Magazine,  Marie Claire, Harpers Bazaar,  Women’s Weekly and Sunday Life (Australia). She has also written regularly for film companies including Fox, Disney and Lionsgate. Recently, Elaine taught journalism as an adjunct professor at Pepperdine University. Born and raised in the UK, Elaine is married with two daughters and lives in Los Angeles.

