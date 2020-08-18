Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Work From Home Dreams

The pandemic meant a lot of people got a taste of what it means to work from home. No more running late for the office, answering to a mythering boss, or dressing up smartly! But what if you've been called back to the bullpen? Does that mean your work from home dreams are over? Or could it be the start of something new?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
work from home dreams

There has been a steady rise in the number of Americans working from home. In April 2020, an MIT survey of 25,000 American workers found that 34% of those who’d been employed 4 weeks earlier said they’re currently working from home.

But now we are going back to work, does this mean the dream of remote work is over? Or could you relive the magic of working from home?

Just Ask

The first thing you have to do is simply ask your employer about the possibility of remote working. They may be open to the idea, especially if you have successfully completed tasks over the lockdown period.

Many job positions now involve a hybrid mix of remote work with on site locational work. If you have enjoyed your working-from-home experience, then their is no harm in asking for this to continue.

A recent study found that half of the UK workforce will want to work remotely by 2020. And as this trend sets to continue, employers will be more open to the idea.

Side Hustle

Perhaps you are in a position where your current employment is not conducive to working from home. Therefore, a change in employment may be a better option.

This is a decision that cannot be taken lightly, and therefore starting a side hustle to ‘test the waters’ may be a more appropriate pathway. There are obvious side hustles you could consider, such as blogging, proofreading, online marketing and transcription work.

Many side hustles such as these have low barriers to entry and can be undertaken alongside full-time employment. You may be required to outlay a small investment to learn new skills and access valuable resources.

However, once the income becomes steady, you could easily transition your new side hustle to a work from home occupation.

I have had some success with virtual assistant positions where I have learned how to manage clients expectations, use scheduling tools, create prices and analytical reports and advertise for clients.

The income is not significant enough yet to transition, but I have at least began the journey.

Downsides?

It may sound like the epitome of living the dream, but working from home may not suit every personality type. You may find it hard to stay motivated and sincerely miss the interactions you have with colleagues on a daily basis.

It can become quite a lonely existence to be always at home, especially if your partner works in the office, and your children are at school.

So before diving headfirst into what you might think is ‘the dream, take some time for careful consideration.

Create Your Own Destiny

If you thought working from home was merely a pipe dream, then consider taking proactive measures to realise your dream.

The changing job landscape does appear to moving more in this direction, but there are no guarantess. The timeframe of these possibilities is also questionable.

Therefore, engaging on a pathway that could lead to a full-time work from home occupation may have to begin with you making decisions now.

I am currently on this journey myself, and although I have a long way to go, the destination is clearly on the horizon.

    Sue Jones

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Anchiy / Shutterstock
    Working From Home in the New Normal//

    The Biggest Challenges Facing Work-From-Home Employees During the Coronavirus Pandemic

    by Matthew Riccio
    UnSplash
    Community//

    12 Ways to Maintain a Healthy Work-Life Balance When Working Remotely

    by Kevin Payne
    Community//

    Creating a Better 2020 For Parents, Kids and Our Companies

    by Sandra Lewis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.