Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Work-From-Home Burnout Is On The Rise

5 Secrets To Avoid Work-From-Home Mom Burnout.

By

I have been a work-from-home mom for over 20 years. Working from home is a great way to stay home with your kids while still bringing in a full-time income. However, it can be challenging to be a present mom and keep your designated hours of productive work time.

Your stress level will rise quickly when you have deadlines to keep or phone calls to make while your kids are simply “being kids.” Here are a few ideas to prevent Work at Home Mom Burnout.

  1. Embrace your mistakes. You will “fail” at being a mom just like you will “fail” in business, but as you’ve learned, failure is part of the process of succeeding. My motto is there is no such thing as “failure.” You either win, or you learn.
  2. Create a schedule or to-do list both for work and your personal life. Just realize that you won’t always get everything done, and that’s perfectly fine. Celebrate your small accomplishments rather than beating yourself up over the things you did not get done.
  3. Automate as many bills and errands as possible. Spend one day a week running around town getting everything done for the week. Have your groceries delivered, pay your bills online, and have a service pick-up your dry cleaning if you can.
  4. Enjoy your kids. Take some time to play with them every day. Have a picnic lunch in the yard, take them on a little field trip, or do a fun TikTok. You’re a work at home mom because you want to spend time with your kids. Work and house chores can wait while you have a little fun.
  5. Get some exercise. Go for a walk, join a gym, or try a yoga class. Exercise will not only keep you in shape, but it’s also a great de-stressor.

“I teach my kids how to fail and embrace their mistakes. Success is easy when you conquer the fear of failing.”

Start implementing a few of these ideas today and watch your stress level go down. You will prevent work at home mom burnout and get to enjoy life more. Your family will appreciate spending time with a fun, relaxed, and productive mom.

Pasha Carter, CEO at VIP Global

From NFL Cheerleader to Multi-Millionaire.  She took a $500 investment and turned it into a Multi-Million dollar empire.

Pasha started her career in Direct Sales at the age of 23. Today, she is an industry legend and one of America's most famous and most influential Direct Sales Leaders, ranked in the top 15 Female Networkers In The World out of over 14 million women worldwide.  She was voted Business Coach Of The Year 2019.

When Dr. Dennis Kimbro and The Napoleon Hill Foundation, interviewed 100 of America's Wealthiest African-Americans for the New York Times best-seller, The Wealth Choice, Pasha was interviewed alongside, Steve Harvey, Tyler Perry, TD Jakes, and other influential leaders.  As a former owner of a TV Network, Pasha created a platform for entrepreneurs to have their own TV shows to expand their brands and gain even more credibility.

She is currently on the Expert Panel of Forbes Magazine, where she writes articles and lends her business advice to CEOs, Entrepreneurs, and Influencers around the world. Her exciting talks and seminars on Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Self-Esteem, Goals, Strategy, Creativity, and Success Psychology bring about immediate changes and long-term results.

Pasha has been featured in Forbes Magazine, Influential People Magazine, Sheen Magazine, MizCEO Magazine, and Success From Home Magazine to name a few.

Hundreds of thousands of people have already realized the power of Pasha's strategies through her coaching, writing, keynote speaking, and seminars. Pasha has developed several top-producing leaders, and she has helped countless people find their inner greatness.

Her passion is seeing people break through the financial bondage and excuses that stop them from reaching true freedom emotionally, mentally, physically, spiritually, and financially.

"My mission is to educate others on the REALITY OF and the CHOICE OF true Financial Freedom by teaching them how to Earn More, Keep More, and Invest More so that they can Live More!"

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

working mom feeling guilty
Community//

Working Mom Guilt Is Stupid. Here’s Why.

by Sarah Jividen
Community//

3 Magic Words to Cure Supermom Syndrome

by Jessica Depew
Courtesy of 279photo Studio / Shutterstock
Beating Burnout//

4 Realistic Ways to Fight Mom Burnout

by Raven Ishak

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.