Work from Anywhere – Why I Took My Home Office to the Beach to Relieve Stress

Although the goal of most employers was to return to the office in 2021, with the appearance of a new virus variant, many have decided to continue working remotely or have agreed to implement the hybrid model.

A handful of the most influential companies in the U.S., like Google and Apple, delayed their return dates until October, and others will push their return date until February 2022.

These measures have made many of us continue working from home or perhaps also working in the office only from time to time. The good news is that those who follow this work model have already learned to organize ourselves in our daily lives to continue being productive in our jobs. Work itself always brings certain levels of stress that are challenging to handle when we are at home because we also have to manage the home’s daily activities.

My personal experience managing working from home led to worrying stress levels, so after strenuous online research and a consultation with my therapist, I decided to set up my office from the beach this summer. It turned out to be one of the best decisions.

So I would like to share the benefits that working from the beach brought to my working life.

Feel Relaxed

The possibility of working from home at the beach and establishing a workspace on a beautiful deck facing the ocean where you can hear the waves during your working hours can make you feel calm. These soothing waves can help us reach meditative levels in our brains, which can help us relax and unwind, as well as heal our stressed-out minds.

“These slow, whooshing noises are the sounds of non-threats, which is why they work to calm people. It’s like they’re saying: Don’t worry, don’t worry, don’t worry.” – Orfeu Buxton, Associate Professor of Biobehavioral Health at Penn State.

Sleep Better

When we are on a beach vacation, we will undoubtedly raise our levels of physical activity. Walks on the beach, swimming in the ocean, and playing with our little ones in the sand will always keep us moving.

And being exposed to the peaceful sounds of the waves work with the natural rhythms of our brains to generate deep, relaxing sleep, which is one of the most important things our body needs to relieve and release stress.

Feel Happier

When we live in the city, we notice the difference ocean air can make. The air at the beach smell different, and that first breath of ocean air when we arrive at our vacation feels like the best breath of air you’ve ever had.

“Sea air is charged with negative ions, which increases our happy hormone, serotonin,” – Kevin Benitez Garcia, Gran Canaria Wellness.

Increases Physical Activity

When you spend time at the beach, you have plenty of opportunities to exercise. You can swim in the ocean, walk in the sand, or go for a hike or a jog. And the best part is you don’t notice you are active at all times when you are having fun.

Free your Mind

On this summer trip, I had the chance to go fishing, a new experience for me. And I realize that fishing is a great way to escape from reality for a while. You can enjoy it surrounded by your loved ones in a calm environment perfect for connecting with nature together. It can also help increase your concentration levels.

Another reason a fishing adventure can be good for our well-being is the actual color of the water—the color blue produces relaxing responses in our brain and help you bring calmness and serenity to your mind.

Take your Home Office to the Beach

These are some of the benefits that we can experience if we decide to take our remote work to the beach where we feel that the hours go by faster and where we will enjoy fun activities that will help us sleep better and feel more relaxed and happy. And who doesn’t need a revitalizing getaway like that right now?