Work for someone who appreciates your ideas, loyalty and hard work.

I worked for a company for 3 years and only got two interviews for internal jobs I applied for. I never got promoted even though I was acting in the position. One day I applied to another company, and was offered an amazing opportunity and within 6 months, they gave me a promotion. I ended up getting employee of the year. My old boss asked me to come back for the same promotion. I told him, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

As I look back, I am thankful for all the rejection I received from that previous employer. It was a blessing in disguise. Rejection hurts but don’t dwell on it or take it personally. If you focus on positive thinking, even the harshest defeat is only a stepping-stone. So if you didn’t get the job or promotion, don’t let it affect your self-worth, just think of it as. “I am not being rejected, I am being redirected to something better!” Why would you want to work for a company that does not appreciate your talents, hard-work or loyalty?

Rejection doesn’t mean you aren’t good enough; it means the other person failed to notice what you have to offer. – Mark Amend

Don’t stay where you’re tolerated, Go where you’re celebrated. If they do not see the real value of you, it’s time for a brand new start.

Working in an environment that you are merely tolerated will only hold you back. Instead try to work for loyal employers who appreciate your talents and will give you opportunities to grow and develop. The biggest challenge we all face throughout our career is to be brave enough to walk away when our loyalty and hard work are taken for granted. Speaking from experience, it’s a scary decision.

Change is scary, but there are really great positions/great companies out there. Know your worth. Even when the current situation tries to make you think otherwise. Network, volunteer and learn new skills. Start taking small steps to where you want to be. You deserve so much better!

