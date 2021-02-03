Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Work-Life Integration//

Why We Need To Create A Rest Ethic and Get Rid of the Badge of Busy

Obsessing over our work ethic has led us to a place of burnout.

By

Welcome to 2021. The year we’ve finally just said goodbye to was not an easy one — period — but it posed specific challenges when it came to work. The erosion of the boundaries between home and work created a constant battle against burnout — a battle, I admit, I wasn’t always successful at fighting. In fact, that’s the reason I took some extended time off over the holidays. It was very productive time off, and that was partly due to the fact that very much on my mind was my recent interview on the WorkWell, Deloitte podcast with John Fitch and Max Frenzel, authors of the very timely book Time Off: A Practical Guide to Building Your Rest Ethic and Finding Success Without the Stress. It was a great lesson in how we need to rethink how we think about time off.

We all pride ourselves on having a great work ethic. If you didn’t take your work seriously, or put a lot of thought and consideration into your work and how to do it better, you probably wouldn’t be here reading this. But we’re missing something – what John and Max call a “rest ethic,” which is the part of the podcast that resonated most for me. It’s one of those terms that’s new, but you instantly get it because it captures something essential about our experience. That’s certainly been the reaction of everybody at Deloitte that I mentioned it to.

And it makes sense. Our constant focus solely on our work ethic helps fuel our culture’s obsession with the “badge of busy,” in which our harried, overscheduled lives of perpetual busyness are proudly worn as a badge of honor. We think that the way to communicate that we take our jobs seriously is to never stop doing them. But having a strong work ethic – without a correspondingly strong rest ethic that we take every bit as seriously – is what’s burning us out. That’s certainly been true for me in the past.

The connection between our work ethic and our rest ethic should be as natural as breathing. “The work ethic is to inhale — it’s getting things done, it is going down your task list, but you can only keep inhaling for so long,” Max told me. “A lot of people have forgotten that — they try to keep inhaling, inhaling, and that’s how you get to burnout.”

Another lesson I drew from the conversation is our need to get rid of the guilt we feel around time off. We should see it instead as an “investment into productivity, and into creativity,” as Max put it. And if you think you don’t have time for time off, then, as John said, “that means someone else has your time.”

This past year, with all of its never-ending disruptions, was a time in which so much of our conversation around work was about how to create more boundaries for our work, how to be more productive once we sat down to work, and how to stay focused and not let ourselves get distracted from our work.

Jen Fisher, Chief Well-being Officer at Deloitte

Jen Fisher currently serves as the Chief Well-being Officer at Deloitte. In her role, Jen drives the strategy and innovation around work-life, health, and wellness to empower Deloitte’s people to be well in all aspects of their lives. Jen is the recipient of the 2017 Ted Childs Life Work Excellence Award for creating a lasting impact on Deloitte’s culture, benefits, and the well-being of all their professionals. As a breast cancer survivor, Jen is an advocate for women's health and passionate about living a healthy lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and check out her WorkWell podcast to empower your well-being here.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Dichotomy of Labor

by Darren Gold
Community//

The Many Misconceptions Of Burnout

by Katie Maycock
Community//

Five Things I Wish I Knew Before I Succumbed To Burnout

by Katie Maycock

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.