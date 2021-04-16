Work better and enjoy going to work: These strategies help.

Some people can’t remember the last time they looked forward to their first day at work after vacation or were excited about a new project. From Wednesday on, they count the days until the weekend and maybe they even say to themselves: “I’ll get through this until retirement. It’s normal for enthusiasm for the job to wane over time. We no longer have to reinvent the wheel every day, but can draw on our professional and life experience. We do a lot without thinking about it. It’s comfortable, we don’t need to make such an effort anymore. And at some point we wonder why we have become so lazy and listless. If you feel the same way, it’s high time to get active. Working years are years of life and far too precious to simply sit them out! Just as we do something for our appearance, eat healthy, exercise, use good cosmetics, we can also get our enthusiasm for our job going again. The best strategies:

Work better: Look on the bright side

What matters is how we see things – not how they really are. Stop negative thoughts at work like “hopefully I’ll be through with this soon” or “it’s always stuck with me.” Every activity has something good about it, even if it’s just testing our patience or discipline. In everything you do, concentrate on what makes it interesting for you. Then you’ll soon see the bright side of your job again.

Work better: Leave the comfort zone

People don’t like to go beyond the boundaries they’ve set for themselves. Understandably so – who would voluntarily put themselves in an uncertain situation where they could embarrass themselves? But taking just these small risks gives a stimulating adrenaline rush. Slight nervousness or excitement are clear signs that you are just on the edge of your comfort zone. Dare to step beyond it. Would you like to give a speech on the anniversary of your long-time colleague? Are you tempted to apply to be a project manager, to run for the works council? Do it!

Work better: Look for new tasks

If your job no longer offers any real challenge and you don’t see any way to make it more interesting, look for new tasks. What excites you and could complement your work? For example, learn a new computer program or business English, update your expertise. Even if the company doesn’t pay for it and you can’t expect a promotion – such investments are worthwhile. You learn new things in your field, make contacts, gain self-confidence. And you have a contrasting program to the daily routine.

Work better: Pass on knowledge

Generosity is good for you. Instead of hoarding their knowledge, experienced professionals can pass it on to young colleagues who deserve and appreciate support. Some companies encourage this exchange through mentoring programs. But you can also become a mentor on your own initiative and, for example, act as a contact person for trainees in your field. You will quickly find that you also get something back: The newcomers’ questions will challenge you to take a close look at basic knowledge. And you can learn from the young ones to approach things you’ve been doing the same way for years in a completely different way.

Work better: Celebrate the everyday

Moments of happiness are also a matter of planning: Take on a few nice things already in the morning, which you then spread out over your working day. For example, bring a bouquet of flowers to your desk or go out for ice cream during your lunch break. And join in the joy when celebrating the birth of a child, a 50th birthday or 20th anniversary.

Work better: Keep learning

The longer we are on the job, the greater our pool of knowledge experience and skills. But those who rest on it get bored in the long run and easily lose touch. Therefore: Attend continuing education at least twice a year. Subscribe to a trade journal and read it thoroughly. Keep up with current nonfiction books that are also of interest to you professionally and work through one from time to time.

Work better: Emulate the best

When you’re jogging or biking and someone ahead of you is faster than you, you involuntarily pick up your pace, right? You can use this effect on the job: Find a person who is really good in your field. Mentally hang on to her, copy as much as you can from her and make up your mind: I can do that, too.

Work better: Empower yourself

As soon as we talk about our work, someone is secretly listening in: Our unconscious – and that directly affects our mood and our body reactions. So think carefully about what you say. Sentences like “I’m so stressed”, “This work is a horror”, “I’ll be glad when I’m off work” will really bring you down. Motivate yourself with positive statements like, “I got something done today” or “The team meeting earlier really helped us get ahead.”

Work better: Get ahead of yourself

Normally, cooperation is a better strategy than fighting on the job. But in this particular case, competitive behavior only offers advantages: Compete against yourself. Challenge yourself, say to yourself: Next time I’ll do even better. Make a note of how you’re going to do it. Perhaps by preparing more intensively for a specific conference topic or by activating your network for a project. But be careful: It is not about strained perfectionism. Think of it as a game in which you can only win.

Work better: Set contrasts

Repetition tires. On the other hand, our brain reacts to new, positive stimuli with feelings of pleasure. That’s why it’s important to diversify your work: after working on files or e-mails, don’t start writing again right away, but make phone calls, for example. In your free time, it’s best to relax with a hobby that provides a balance to your work. If you sit at a desk most of the time at work, you need exercise. If you are constantly on your feet during the day, physical relaxation is good for you.

