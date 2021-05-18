Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Words to Eliminate From Your Work Email to Convey Confidence

Your emails say a lot about you. Make sure you’re sending the right message.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

A conversation can be quickly forgotten but an email can be read and forwarded forever. If you want to give off the right impression in the workplace, delete the following phrases before you hit ‘send.’

“Just”

 This word minimizes whatever action you are in the process of taking. (“I’m just reaching out,” “I’m just checking in.”) It tells the email recipient that your actions aren’t important. Drop the ‘just’ and your actions – and the email — will take on a higher level of priority, as they should.

“I’m sorry”

 Unless you truly offended someone, there is likely no need to apologize. Instead of “sorry to bother you,” try “excuse the interruption.” Instead of “sorry this is late,” try “thank you for your patience.” Don’t give the email recipient a reason to think you are at fault.

“I may be wrong, but …”

Sure you may be wrong, but you might also be right. Don’t give the email recipient an incentive to pick your email apart. Remove this phrase and you’ll show that you are confident enough to share an opinion, which is an admirable quality in any workplace.

“This might be a silly idea, but…”

This phrase suggests that you don’t have confidence in your idea, so why should the email recipient care about what you have to say? Eliminate this phrase and show the e-mail recipient that you proudly stand by your contributions.

Your emails say a lot about you. Make sure you’re sending the right message.

    Velera Wilson, Speaker, Author, Consultant

    Thanks for reading this article! I'm Velera Wilson, a global speaker, author and consultant on a mission to help women own their worth and increase confidence so they advance their careers and thrive as leaders. Submit speaking inquiries at www.velerawilson.com, get a copy of my book, You're Absolutely Worth It, or connect with me on Twitter.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Courtesy of Marie Maerz / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    15 Email Etiquette Rules Every Professional Should Know

    by Allana Akhtar
    Purpose//

    15 Tips to Perfect Your Email Etiquette

    by Jacquelyn Smith
    How Women Can Stop Apologizing And Take Their Power Back
    Community//

    How Women Can Stop Apologizing And Take Their Power Back

    by Caroline Castrillon
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.