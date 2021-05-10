Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Words That Change Your Life

What going through chemo has taught me

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Courage is the power to let go of the familiar.”– Raymond Lindquist

Based on your results, I’m making a preliminary diagnosis of mast cell leukemia. You’ll need to start chemo. The sooner the better. I’ve referred you to an oncologist…”

Those words recently changed my life in an instant. My finally stable, happy world yet again ripped out from under me. My mind and emotions running the gamut. I’m still not quite sure I know what I’m feeling.

As I enter the ninth month of treatments, there’s been a lot of reflection. 

Growth I would say. 

I am someone who always believes there”s lessons in life’s struggles; always the optimist. You bring more of what you focus on in your life kind of gal. After a recent hospital stay that now has me wheelchair bound, those reflections are coming a plenty. They bringing clarity one can only learn from going through something like this.  

As they’ve come, I noticed a pattern. 

The lessons I am to learn. 

Those being:

Going through an experience like this has taught me fighting a disease like this requires levels of badass warrior inner strength

One I never knew I had until I had to reach deep inside myself to find it. 

Your ‘normal’ will change

You will have to alter how you maneuver; and that’s okay. Give yourself grace.  The new normal will feel comfortable eventually. 

It has taught me the true definition of fear

Not the disease itself, but it being the catalyst forcing you to face things that are hard. The unknowing can be paralyzingly frightening. 

It has taught me true surrender

Diseases like this will dominate you. No matter how much you fight. Your body will surrender in the end. Control belongs to the medication, not you. Allow yourself the surrender. There is healing in doing so. 

How important it is to laugh a belly laugh several times a day

Laughter will get you through. Seek it out. 

What it means to be truly loved

I’m talking about the kind of love that stands with you and holds your hair while you vomit for the thousandth time today. 

The kind of love that hands you a washcloth and some water while they whisk the bucket away.

The kind of love that will help you stand, wipe your butt, put you back in bed with a smile and say I love you.

The kind of love that stayed.

The definition of gratefulness

Every day you wake up is a gift. Look for the blessings in your life. There’s a plethora. 

Your disease is not about you

No, it’s about those around you. How they look at you. How you do not want to worry them so you hide and downplay things.

You keep it to protect them because you know they are hurting seeing you go through this. 

“I am fine,” will become your new favorite phrase. 

In hearing fine, they think you are the same, but; you are not. You no longer have the spoons to talk down someone at thirty when you’re at a two-hundred.

Know it’s not personal. They are lost in all of this too.

You will question how much change does it take to completely obliterate any sense of you?

I I promise, quite a bit,

In the end, I have learned I am competing against a wicked and perverse opponent. 

A bitch illness that is very hard to beat.

She won’t win. 

The bitch don’t know me.

Tammie Rachell Largent, Empowering Women to love the body they stand in

Tammie Rachell Largent is a body image activist empowering women & girls to foster strength of character & embrace their unique individuality. She is a contributing writer for fabUplus Magazine, and has published works on Thrive Global.

As someone who suffers from Mastocytosis, she has become a Warrior and advocate for education and research for rare genetics diseases and mast cell disorders.

Tammie lives in Indiana and in her spare time you can find her reading, blogging, cooking, traveling and drinking lots of coffee. Before she started writing, she experimented with various occupations: Medical Student, Clinical Data Technical Assistant, scientificating… But her favorite job is the one she’s now doing full time — writing!

She can be found at @thebodyistandin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or at thebodyistandin.wordpress.com.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Tina Zaremba, Host of the &quot;Chemo Stories&quot; Podcast
Purpose//

How A Personal Pandemic Prepared Me for a Global Pandemic

by Tina Zaremba
Community//

Legacy Is Not What You Do But Who You Are

by Lori Milner at Beyond the Dress
Community//

Social Impact Heroes: How Melissa Berry of CancerFashionista is giving support and encouragement to men and women battling cancer

by Yitzi Weiner
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.