Words, Photograph, and Song: Micheal O Domhnaill 🇮🇪

We have all gone through the pains of missing someone, or something, so Dearly. Whatever language, through whatever tune, the feeling of longing is Universal. There is no way of getting around it. It’s uncomfortable. Definitely. Furthermore, memories have a way of making things even more, discomforting. When we are by ourselves, the pain of missing someone or something becomes even grander, than what we could possibly, imagine.

When you place symbols of memory with a song, the pain becomes a little less painful. On the contrary, one begins to feel a weight lifted from one’s chest. Sooner or later, things don’t necessarily hurt, anymore. Soon, the memories simply become a way in embracing the current stages of life-where you are now and where you will be in the, future!

Micheal O Domhnaill