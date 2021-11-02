Contributor Log In
Words, Photograph, and Song: Micheal O Domhnaill 🇮🇪

Musical Healing In Moving Through Memories! MICHEAL O DOMHNAILL and His Performamce Of, "Is Fada Liom Uaim I." 🇮🇪

We have all gone through the pains of missing someone, or something, so Dearly. Whatever language, through whatever tune, the feeling of longing is Universal. There is no way of getting around it. It’s uncomfortable. Definitely. Furthermore, memories have a way of making things even more, discomforting. When we are by ourselves, the pain of missing someone or something becomes even grander, than what we could possibly, imagine.

When you place symbols of memory with a song, the pain becomes a little less painful. On the contrary, one begins to feel a weight lifted from one’s chest. Sooner or later, things don’t necessarily hurt, anymore. Soon, the memories simply become a way in embracing the current stages of life-where you are now and where you will be in the, future!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/256494141258398675/

Micheal O Domhnaill

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/M%C3%ADche%C3%A1l_%C3%93_Domhnaill#/media/File%3AM%C3%ADche%C3%A1l_%C3%93_Domhnaill.jpg
https://youtu.be/9m22w0JU_N8
https://open.spotify.com/track/0GiChKHOdDvHcmKKYT56Zd

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

