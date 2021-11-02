Contributor Log In
Words, Photograph, and Song: Luke Kelly 🇮🇪

Understanding A Natural Rhythm, Through The Forces Of A Fog! A Look At The Late LUKE KELLY, and His Recording Of, "The Foggy Dew!" 🇮🇪

The mystery of the fog is that unclarity prevails. You are forced to accept its presence, as you cannot force your eyes to command over its vision. Even through sight, there is the human ego; always wanting to control and dictate over vision. The fog tames our nature to see, everything. Keep in mind that some things are meant to be, unseen. There is no way to force its visibility.

Of course, through the concept of the very fog, the human eyes can see glimpses of things. Images before the fog are much clearer than those from the distance. Things from, afar, are rather tricky. They create a particular element of moving deeper within the context of one’s imagination. On another level, the fog forces you to respect nature. You are left to explore her terrain (and wellness), through her beat and time. There are no questions, asked. You move through her comfort, level! That’s not necessarily a bad thing. For, once you are intertwined into her rhythm, you too become interconnected to her natural feel.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/86201780339757581/

Luke Kelly

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/563161128386246008/
https://youtu.be/35CBWwy98nc
https://open.spotify.com/track/1YEF6hVbqi2i4nIxpLMGMT

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

