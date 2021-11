Words, Photograph, and Song: Bernadette Greevy 🇮🇪

When life is beautiful, can you stay in sorrow for long? When you see beauty can you permit yourself to lay within a melancholy stay? Not for long. Of course, thatโ€™s if you desire to re-claim your happiness, as opposed to wallow in sorrows pasttime.

Yes. Itโ€™s true. Pain forces you to stay immersed within the context of reality. However, pain letโ€™s you know there are healthier feels to experience. When you are aware that a certain vibe doesnโ€™t feel so good, then naturally you are incited to, change! Relaxing near Irish waters, one is presented such an opportunity in doing so. The image is breathtaking. It nourishes a space of, calm. Furthermore, it comprehends the awakenings of spiritually moving through a place of, calm. When things are not going right, there is a way of moving into a more healthy state of Being. Beauty has such a power. And, the Earth is gifted with an enormous amount of such a healing beauty, at hand.

Bernadette Greevy