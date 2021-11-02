Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Words, Photograph, and Song: Bernadette Greevy 🇮🇪

Transitioning From Pain, Into A Happy Delight! Journey With BERNADETTE GREEVY In, "Oh Dear! What Can The Matter Be?" 🇮🇪

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

When life is beautiful, can you stay in sorrow for long? When you see beauty can you permit yourself to lay within a melancholy stay? Not for long. Of course, that’s if you desire to re-claim your happiness, as opposed to wallow in sorrows pasttime.

Yes. It’s true. Pain forces you to stay immersed within the context of reality. However, pain let’s you know there are healthier feels to experience. When you are aware that a certain vibe doesn’t feel so good, then naturally you are incited to, change! Relaxing near Irish waters, one is presented such an opportunity in doing so. The image is breathtaking. It nourishes a space of, calm. Furthermore, it comprehends the awakenings of spiritually moving through a place of, calm. When things are not going right, there is a way of moving into a more healthy state of Being. Beauty has such a power. And, the Earth is gifted with an enormous amount of such a healing beauty, at hand.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/468515167464988563/

Bernadette Greevy

https://alchetron.com/Bernadette-Greevy
https://youtu.be/kV5p6dzvXBw
https://open.spotify.com/track/70x4GUgk1GmXd78pHiS9c2

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Words, Painting, and Song: Bernadette Greevy 🇮🇪

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Words and A Song: Bernadette Greevy 🇮🇪

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Thursday Poetic Wellness: Bernadette Greevy 🇮🇪

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.