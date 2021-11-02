Words, Photograph, and Song: Bernadette Greevy 🇮🇪

When life is beautiful, can you stay in sorrow for long? When you see beauty can you permit yourself to lay within a melancholy stay? Not for long. Of course, that’s if you desire to re-claim your happiness, as opposed to wallow in sorrows pasttime.

Yes. It’s true. Pain forces you to stay immersed within the context of reality. However, pain let’s you know there are healthier feels to experience. When you are aware that a certain vibe doesn’t feel so good, then naturally you are incited to, change! Relaxing near Irish waters, one is presented such an opportunity in doing so. The image is breathtaking. It nourishes a space of, calm. Furthermore, it comprehends the awakenings of spiritually moving through a place of, calm. When things are not going right, there is a way of moving into a more healthy state of Being. Beauty has such a power. And, the Earth is gifted with an enormous amount of such a healing beauty, at hand.

Bernadette Greevy