Words, Photograph, and A Song: Gene Vincent 💙

Feeling A Bluejean Vibe Through The GENE VINCENT, and His May 1960 Performance In Italy! 💙

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
Have you ever woken up on one, fine morning just to take a stroll? It’s nothing, in particular. You just want to experience the early morning midst. For not only is it delightful, but it gives you that energetic rush you need in order to start the day.

If you had the opportunity to take that long stroll, what would you wear? How would it serve to guide your whole mood, during the course of the day? How would a good ol’ pair of blue jeans nourish you in an early morning stroll, down the boardwalk? It’s simply you and the waters. And, you are enjoying the early morning breeze and gaze!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/214272894757526264/

Gene Vincent

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_Vincent#/media/File%3AGene_Vincent_photo.jpg
https://youtu.be/8mkeNlJhEeI
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VAHm7V5mnsxvQrWw3KHmx

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

