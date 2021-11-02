Words, Photograph, and A Song: Gene Vincent 💙

Have you ever woken up on one, fine morning just to take a stroll? It’s nothing, in particular. You just want to experience the early morning midst. For not only is it delightful, but it gives you that energetic rush you need in order to start the day.

If you had the opportunity to take that long stroll, what would you wear? How would it serve to guide your whole mood, during the course of the day? How would a good ol’ pair of blue jeans nourish you in an early morning stroll, down the boardwalk? It’s simply you and the waters. And, you are enjoying the early morning breeze and gaze!

Gene Vincent