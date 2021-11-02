Words, Photograph, and A Song: Gene Vincent 💙

Lots of love can arise in the morning time. However, it comes from another source, than we may have expected. Earth and her morning sun 🌄, is one of the most holistic areas of love. Every moment, through the riding of time, is when humanity experiences the nutrition of love’s Divine! So often people get caught up in the romantic feelings of love. It’s the lovey dovey feelings of being with someone. That’s beautiful, as well.

However, keep in mind that there is another love of Earth’s nutrition. It moves through the atmosphere every single day. All living forms on the planet are granted a taste of nourishment, through such Motherly vibes. She is permitted to experience the love of one’s nectar. Furthermore, they give loving vibes, when generated into any coupling. It’s a whole lotta’ love to start in the morning time.

Gene Vincent