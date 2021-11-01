Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Words, Painting, and Song: Bernadette Greevy 🇮🇪

Scents Of Irish-Scented Healing With BERNADETTE GREEVY! Journey In "A Stoirin Ban!" 🇮🇪

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Sometimes, there is a part within us, where we become misty when hearing a particular song. In the land of Ireland, the Irish waters have a way of calling is in order to see things left, unfinished. That happens, sometimes. It calls us over, that we may view reflections of ourselves, within the waters. Maybe, just maybe, we may not like what we see. However that may be, we are forced to look at it anyway. Melancholy. Ugliness. Despair. Sometimes, we have to take a hard look at it, in order to invite healthier images into the atmosphere.

While there is also, revelation, there is also healing. This intimate portrait of a seagreen gives us the opportunity of seeing healing as a beautiful experience. It re-births our thoughts, in ways that we could never imagine. So, you see, healing is not so scary after all. In fact, it becomes a sweet breeze of, pearl-scented green!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/250583166738619657/

Bernadette Greevy

https://alchetron.com/Bernadette-Greevy

https://youtu.be/KavXoUNFV8Q
https://open.spotify.com/track/1ZbfmqHgxG5RTKpxBwOIus

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Words and A Song: Bernadette Greevy 🇮🇪

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Thursday Poetic Wellness: Bernadette Greevy 🇮🇪

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Mounira El Mahdeya Vocal Treasures and Artistic Jewels Of Egyptian Waters!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.