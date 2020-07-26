Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Words of Wisdom for My Younger Self

Be bold and dare to dream.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

When you are young, lack experience and have the whole world ahead of you, it can be exciting, confusing and fearful all at the same time to navigate how you should live your life.

There is no one-size that fits all recipe. How you live your life depends on many factors: your family, your culture, your values and your upbringing. There are many factors that can influence your life and shape who you are.

But the one thing that is often quickly dismissed or not emphasized enough, is the power of YOU.

Just be cause you are young, lack experience and haven’t made much significant impact in this world, doesn’t mean your visions, your perspectives and your passions should be judged as less than ideal.

If there is one word of advice for my younger self, it would be to take serious of me: my own views, my own opinions and my instincts. Parents may guide you. Teachers may share their knowledge and mentors may offer you wisdom. But there is no replacement of YOU. You need to be comfortable to internalize all these experiences and learn how to make sense of them for how you want to walk your path in life.

My younger self may like the comfort of holding onto my parents’ hands, or the comfort of following a predictable career path, or to conform to the values that are acceptable by our society.

But the older self will say that at some point, you have to let go of the securities, take calculated risks and challenge the society values that may not feel right to you.

You have the power within you, waiting for you to unfold it. Don’t let it stay stagnant for the entire life. Once you have learned as much as you can from others, gained as much experiences as you can in life, it is time to bring on your own power to make a difference in this world.

Be bold and dare to dream.

Cynthia Leung, Clinical Pharmacist, Blogger & Influencer, Educator and Speaker

A pharmacist by training who has developed a passion in writing. She enjoys sharing her view in life and wellness. Through her writings, she hopes to help others to discover the best in them, to inspire them to spread compassion and contribute something beautiful to this world.
She also has her own blog (www.drugopinions.wordpress.com) that focuses on sharing her knowledge in medications and to inspire the community to engage in safe medication use.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

6 things I wish my younger self knew in order to be happier

by Mukti Masih
Community//

Dr. Carla Marie Manly: “Lack of emotional intelligence”

by Ben Ari
//

15 People Share The Worst Advice They Got When They Were Young

by Marina Khidekel

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.