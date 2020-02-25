Words of Encouragement for Kids and Why They Are So Important

As a former language teacher, and mother of my own two children, I have found words of encouragement for kids can make an enormous difference to a child’s outlook.

Young children, and teenagers need to be encouraged on a regular basis. It may be encouragement with a task they are performing, something they are struggling with, or just some praise when they are doing something well. When children feel encouraged, they tend to be more positive, behave better, and strive to succeed.

How to encourage kids with words

1. Focus on effort, not talent when using words of encouragement

Research states that the kind of praise parents give their children can influence the child’s motivation later on.

The best thing when you are encouraging kids, is to avoid focusing on the ability, and instead focus on the effort your child is putting into the task.

Your words of encouragement will help kids and students to understand that they have the ability to improve on their efforts, and develops their resilience and determination to keep trying.

2. Be specific in the encouraging phrases you choose to use.

When you use words of encouragement with a child, make sure you are very specific. Rather than saying “Great job, I love it.”, you could say something like, “Wow I love those colours you used, that was so creative”.

3. Use words of encouragement, but avoid overpraising

Words of encouragement are not just about praising a child, they are about encouraging a child to do well.

Too much praise can have negative effects. So, for example telling a child they are smart and intelligent too often may have a negative effect. The child may not think he has to try anymore, because they are just “so smart” Or telling a child constantly how “beautiful” they look, may cause a child to have too much self-confidence.

Of course, it doesn’t mean you cannot say these things to your child! But consider how often these words are said, and in which context.

The main thing for parents and teachers to consider when using encouraging words for children and students, is that they make a positive impact.

The benefits of words of encouragement

Boosts a child’s self esteem

Helps children to believe in themselves

Assists in developing a child’s imagination

Motivates kids to try harder

Words of Encouragement for Kids

Below you will find:

General words of encouragement

Words of Encouragement when performing a task

Words of encouragement when your child is struggling

Words of encouragement when your child has had a bad day

Words of encouragement to thank your child

Words of encouragement to inspire

General words of encouragement

You are loved

Being a parent is my favourite job

I miss you when I don’t see you

I think about you all the time

I will always try to keep you safe

You make me smile

I believe you

I love spending time with you

You can tell me anything

I will love you no matter what

I am so proud of you

I am proud of the person you are becoming

Words of Encouragement when performing a task

Tell me about what you are doing

Your ideas are so creative

I can see that you are trying so hard

It is fun spending time together isn’t it

Your desire to learn makes me so proud of you

I love your enthusiasm with this task

I can see that you are working so hard on this

Words of encouragement when your child is struggling

All you can do is try your best

I am so glad you asked for help when you needed it

Trust your instincts

I believe in you

Nobody is perfect, and that is ok

You can learn from your mistakes

Your perseverance will help you succeed

Believe in yourself, you can do it

Take a break and come back to it

Mistakes are proof that you are trying

Words of encouragement when your child has had a bad day

I am sorry you had a bad day, tomorrow will be better

You can’t always make everyone happy

You will feel better after you get some rest

Tell me something that made you smile today

When I have a bad day, I try to concentrate on the positive things

Everyone has bad days

Let’s have a cuddle and you can tell me all about it

Words of encouragement to thank your child

You showed great generosity when you did that

That was such a kind thing to do

I appreciate it when you put someone else first

You have been such a great friend

I really appreciate what a great listener you are

Your honesty makes me so proud

I love seeing you work together

Words of encouragement to inspire

You can be anything you want to be

Believe in yourself, and you can

Your opinions matter

You are valuable

You inspire me

You are important

When you are happy, I am happy

Using words of encouragement with kids

Have you tried some of these words of encouragement for kids? Do you know any other encouraging words that can inspire children? Let us know!