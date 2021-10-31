Contributor Log In
Words and Song: Oscar Brown 🍎 #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

The Maintining Of Mentsl Strength In The Keeping Of One's Cool! Highlighting The Late OSCAR and His Recording Of, "But I Was Cool!" 🍎

One of the most powerful strengths as it relates to moving through negative vibes (and people) is to maintain one’s mental power. Much of that centers around emotional power. Emotional power is a discipline, for it teaches you the objective of weak, deceptive, and sneaky-minded individuals. The purpose of such individuals is to get you to react to their stupidity and irritating behavior. It’s a sick part of their psychosis. Nevertheless, you have such individuals, who are like this.

Having the power of emotional strength gives one the necessary support in fighting in a different way. Never lose your cool. Never grant people the power to have an advantage over you. Frankly speaking, it does nothing for the wellness of your psyche. It is a mind game and too many people fall for the trap. Keep your cool and ensure an easy, victory!

Oscar Brown

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/229261437265362918/
https://youtu.be/z4yEyDjclo4
https://open.spotify.com/track/1UXRfEt0nDsoXAnpKeNBNS

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

