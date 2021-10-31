Words and Song: Oscar Brown 🍎 #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

One of the most powerful strengths as it relates to moving through negative vibes (and people) is to maintain one’s mental power. Much of that centers around emotional power. Emotional power is a discipline, for it teaches you the objective of weak, deceptive, and sneaky-minded individuals. The purpose of such individuals is to get you to react to their stupidity and irritating behavior. It’s a sick part of their psychosis. Nevertheless, you have such individuals, who are like this.

Having the power of emotional strength gives one the necessary support in fighting in a different way. Never lose your cool. Never grant people the power to have an advantage over you. Frankly speaking, it does nothing for the wellness of your psyche. It is a mind game and too many people fall for the trap. Keep your cool and ensure an easy, victory!

Oscar Brown