Words and Song: Minnie Riperton #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic 🍎

When you look through old photographs, and see videos of the past, your mind naturally takes a trip into that journey in time. It’s only natural to do so. And, for that moment, you are gifted with the power of permitting your mind to soothe itself, within those memories. Though it may be temporary, or for however we choose for them to last, we gain the opportunity to soak in those energies. Such is the treasure of taking a mental journey into the past.

Here we are, in the traces of memory. We are performing it, through one legendary, Black American songbird. In the treasures of her very Spirit, she gifts us with the opportunity to make our journey just a little lighter. In a terse amount of words, we are permitted to handle the journey, with a certain tenderness.

Song: Memory Lane

Colorful Memories Through Distant Roads

Minnie Riperton