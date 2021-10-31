Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Words and Song: Minnie Riperton #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic 🍎

The Essence Of MINNIE RIPERTON and Her Musical Healing Into Pasttime's Decor! 🍎

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

When you look through old photographs, and see videos of the past, your mind naturally takes a trip into that journey in time. It’s only natural to do so. And, for that moment, you are gifted with the power of permitting your mind to soothe itself, within those memories. Though it may be temporary, or for however we choose for them to last, we gain the opportunity to soak in those energies. Such is the treasure of taking a mental journey into the past.

Here we are, in the traces of memory. We are performing it, through one legendary, Black American songbird. In the treasures of her very Spirit, she gifts us with the opportunity to make our journey just a little lighter. In a terse amount of words, we are permitted to handle the journey, with a certain tenderness.

Song: Memory Lane

Colorful Memories Through Distant Roads

Minnie Riperton

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/288230444896414593/
https://youtu.be/2-Z2z5a4mQ4
https://open.spotify.com/track/3Hl3TSGhhpSHfZcgi9CKpT

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Celebrated soul singer Minnie Riperton, shown here in March 1976, passed away in 1979 at the age of 31.
    Community//

    Thursday Memory: Minnie Riperton #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Nature’s Musical Essence: Minnie Riperton #BlackAmericanHer/HistoryMonth360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Sunday Poetic Vibes: Minnie Riperton 🍎 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.