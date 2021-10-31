Words and Song: Minnie Riperton 🍎 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

Simplicity is as natural as walking through the trees. It’s as refreshing as waking up early to experience the rising of the sun. There are the simple things of life. They are simple joys, and they happen through an every day occurrence. Simple is beautiful. Furthermore, it has the power to feel our very hearts, with the serenity of, grace. How humbled we can become when experiencing life’s simplicities. It’s not has hard as we have made it.

Go back into a certain era and one comes to experience a particular realness, which detailed just how magical (and soothing) life can be. It can be a smile. It could also be a simple walk, throughout the breeze. However simple it has become, it’s the easiest thing to do. All we have to do is simply embrace it. For, it will naturally come to you!

Minnie Riperton