Words and Song: Minnie Riperton 🍎 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

The Simplicity Of Life's Abundance and Its Every Day Pleasures Of Joy! A Simple Sound Through The Late MINNIE RIPERTON and Her Recording Of, "Simple Things!" 🍎

Simplicity is as natural as walking through the trees. It’s as refreshing as waking up early to experience the rising of the sun. There are the simple things of life. They are simple joys, and they happen through an every day occurrence. Simple is beautiful. Furthermore, it has the power to feel our very hearts, with the serenity of, grace. How humbled we can become when experiencing life’s simplicities. It’s not has hard as we have made it.

Go back into a certain era and one comes to experience a particular realness, which detailed just how magical (and soothing) life can be. It can be a smile. It could also be a simple walk, throughout the breeze. However simple it has become, it’s the easiest thing to do. All we have to do is simply embrace it. For, it will naturally come to you!

Minnie Riperton

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

