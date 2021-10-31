Contributor Log In
Words and Song: Kokomo Arnold 🍎 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

Dancing In Harmony, Through A Holistic Way! A Look At The Late KOKOMO ARNOLD and His Performance Of, "The Twelves!" 🍎

Sometimes, the music moves you. Even more is how it pushes you through a sporadic beat. Dancing is one of the epitomes of freedom. It grants one the natural medicine of feeling free. Whatever levels of toxicity enters the mind, just know that it can be cleansed away, through the simple artistry of dance. Dance moves us through places (and spaces) we may have never felt possible. Dancing without planning is a natural elixir, which heals pain, during any lasting moment. That’s the reality of, dance.

Going back to that old-time music 🎶🎵, we hear the style of the boogie woogie. In addition, we are doing it, through the measure of, 12! What is special about this euphoric number. Furthermore, how does it gain a pleasure of moving through a dancing rhythm, in a way, which is harmonious?

Dancin‘ in 12’s brings love, through a long and harmonious way!

Song: The Twelves

Harmony Of Dances, Through A Nourishing Way

Kokomo Arnold

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/516647388500506985/
https://youtu.be/1tgoLVEb0B4
https://open.spotify.com/album/01AWJE06kYCIWUzoZdWzPI

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

