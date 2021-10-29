Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Words and A Song: Suzie Dickinson 🇦🇺

Declaring The Desire Of Love, In Order To Make It Real! A Look At The Late SUZIE DICKINSON and Her Performance Of, "Wannabe!" 🇦🇺

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Love can be like a string of puppets. It doesn’t become real until a higher string of maghc dust brings the life from out of them, within. Until that happens, they are simply a girl and a boy, on a string. That’s it. Luke the famed, childhood tale, we can always image that puppets represent the stagnant of humanity. Afterall, it is only through a belief in their humanity, that they become fully human. What does that say about love? Well, it’s the same thing. A loving relationship becomes real when we speak it, declare it, address it, and believe that it can be, real!

Two Distant Puppets Hanging From Strings

Lauren Kaye Clark

Suzie Dickinson

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suzie_Dickinson#/media/File%3ASuzie_dickinson.jpg
https://youtu.be/4IZTcecOlUY

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Words and A Song: Suzie Dickinson 🇦🇺

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Why this Puppet on a String Broke Free!

    by Debbie Debonaire
    Community//

    When We Connect

    by Patty Brown
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.