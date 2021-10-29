Words and A Song: Suzie Dickinson 🇦🇺

Love can be like a string of puppets. It doesn’t become real until a higher string of maghc dust brings the life from out of them, within. Until that happens, they are simply a girl and a boy, on a string. That’s it. Luke the famed, childhood tale, we can always image that puppets represent the stagnant of humanity. Afterall, it is only through a belief in their humanity, that they become fully human. What does that say about love? Well, it’s the same thing. A loving relationship becomes real when we speak it, declare it, address it, and believe that it can be, real!

Two Distant Puppets Hanging From Strings Lauren Kaye Clark

Suzie Dickinson