Words and A Song: Peter Doyle 🇦🇺

When a person is madly in love with another individual, there is a way of feeling intimacy throughout another light. You can almost feel an imaginary string pulling the two of them together. It is an enchanting, Universal image to watch, after all. For a man to call a woman, while reassuring her, that he will always be by her side, is a blessing. It shows that two hearts 💕 can never be, divided. Through a string of love, they are always, attached. Just call and those imaginary beads unite two hearts. 💕

Blackened, Stringed Beads Connecting Two Hearts 💕 Lauren Kaye Clark

Peter Doyle