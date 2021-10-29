Contributor Log In
Words and A Song: Peter Doyle 🇦🇺

Love's Calling With PETER DOYLE and His Performance Of, "One Night With You!" 🇦🇺

When a person is madly in love with another individual, there is a way of feeling intimacy throughout another light. You can almost feel an imaginary string pulling the two of them together. It is an enchanting, Universal image to watch, after all. For a man to call a woman, while reassuring her, that he will always be by her side, is a blessing. It shows that two hearts 💕 can never be, divided. Through a string of love, they are always, attached. Just call and those imaginary beads unite two hearts. 💕

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

