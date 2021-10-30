Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Words and A Song: Maria Tanase 🇷🇴

Intimacies Of Before, Before Love Came, Along! Highlighting MARIA TANASE and The Recording Of, "Marioara De La Gorj!" 🇷🇴

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Before there was love, there was you. Just you and your life. How you moved, cared for yourself, cared for others, and restored your own state of mind. Before you fell in love, there was your own life. Who was there? Where were you in your path towards, life? So many people fail to realize the power of life and their personal, holistic journey. All of that is important prior to falling in love; prior to meeting the love of one’s life.

Love’s reflections become vital, when entering into that next step. Sometimes, all it takes is a cup of coffee, or tea. These are the moments of making things right. Taking that necessary time to re-live those moments when it was just you, and you, alone. How did it feel, knowing that you can always go back to that place should you feel as if you are losing yourself, within a relationship? A girl needs that from time to time. Sipping on a cup of tea, all the while permitting the memories to re-emerge. Now, you have the past memories making their way into the present. Sipping a little longer. You still have yourself, even when love comes back, around.

A Life Before Love and the Barenness Of Spirits

Maria Tanase

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/518476975832474414/
https://youtu.be/wQhw0apE2p8
https://open.spotify.com/track/6YuhLAgm9QNj6K0aCO7TxQ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Christmas Blues Cure
    Community//

    Christmas Blues Cure

    by Sturm Enrich
    Quote about self-gratitude this Thanksgiving
    Community//

    What Women Often Forget To Give Thanks For on Thanksgiving…

    by Whitney Gordon-Mead, MSc
    Community//

    4 Self-Care Tips that Will Have You Feeling Good

    by Amra Beganovic
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.