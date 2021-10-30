Contributor Log In
Words and A Song: Maria Tanase 🇷🇴

The Re-freshness, Re-Vitalization, and the Nurture Of Names! MARIA TANASE and Her Recording Of,"Marioara de la Gorj!" 🇷🇴

When a name is heard within a song, you come to wonder, whom it belongs to. Who is the face, which is attached to the name? There are billions of names throughout the world. Why would anyone focus on one?

Names tell stories. Names certify the past and create the future. Lastly, Names decorate the present. They are the very reason for why life blossoms and blooms, throughout the course of the day. Names give us the opportunity to highlight (and cherish) the beauties of our days. Names are intriguing. Furthermore, they manifest blessings for the every day. Names give us purpose (and reasons) for living. Should life get us down, all we have to do is speak out names. From there, we are gifted with a reminder, as to why we were, born. Song: Marioara de la Gorj

Perfume-Scented Kisses Of Mariora

Maria Tanase

https://alchetron.com/Maria-T%C4%83nase
https://youtu.be/3Vt7fPLH7jg
https://open.spotify.com/track/6YuhLAgm9QNj6K0aCO7TxQ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

