Words and A Song: Maria Tanase 🇷🇴

When a name is heard within a song, you come to wonder, whom it belongs to. Who is the face, which is attached to the name? There are billions of names throughout the world. Why would anyone focus on one?

Names tell stories. Names certify the past and create the future. Lastly, Names decorate the present. They are the very reason for why life blossoms and blooms, throughout the course of the day. Names give us the opportunity to highlight (and cherish) the beauties of our days. Names are intriguing. Furthermore, they manifest blessings for the every day. Names give us purpose (and reasons) for living. Should life get us down, all we have to do is speak out names. From there, we are gifted with a reminder, as to why we were, born. Song: Marioara de la Gorj

Perfume-Scented Kisses Of Mariora

Maria Tanase