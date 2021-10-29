Words and A Song: Maria Luisa Landin 🇲🇽

If love were tangible, how would we hide it? Where would we dig in order to place love in a safekeeping, where no one can find it? The truth is that when we have discovered a beautiful gem, such as love, one must protect it by all costs. Of course, we are highlighting authentic love, not the illusion of such. You may have to keep it from the world. You may have to hide it from certain eyes. Always remember that not everyone is granted the privilege of seeing a hidden love. Keep it in safekeeping for the purposes of guarding this precious gem. That way, should one lose it, no one will ever know but the two of you. Song: Amor Perdido

Losing Hearts In Hidden Diamonds Lauren Kaye Clark

Maria Luisa Landin