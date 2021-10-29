Contributor Log In
Words and A Song: Maria Luisa Landin 🇲🇽

The Treasure Of Hidden Words Through Guudance With MARIA LUISA LANDIN In, "Amor Perdido!" 🇲🇽

If love were tangible, how would we hide it? Where would we dig in order to place love in a safekeeping, where no one can find it? The truth is that when we have discovered a beautiful gem, such as love, one must protect it by all costs. Of course, we are highlighting authentic love, not the illusion of such. You may have to keep it from the world. You may have to hide it from certain eyes. Always remember that not everyone is granted the privilege of seeing a hidden love. Keep it in safekeeping for the purposes of guarding this precious gem. That way, should one lose it, no one will ever know but the two of you. Song: Amor Perdido

Losing Hearts In Hidden Diamonds

Lauren Kaye Clark

Maria Luisa Landin

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

