Words and A Song: Maria Luisa Landin 🇲🇽

A woman’s intuition never steers her wrong. She knows when there is more than one. You can’t outsmart her or convince her that reality is “something else.” When a woman knows, she knows, and there is nothing, which can change her mind. As quiet as it is kept, there is a sense of balance when it comes to a woman’s intuition. She is connected to reality and she knows the other world of secrecy; what is hidden in it. Try as you may, you won’t be able to hide. You might as well come out and present who you are. Present everything on the table. Afterall, balance is also connected to the very secrecy of, truth.

Two informs a person, that there is more than simply, one. Therefore, align with harmony and stay singing in, truth. You’ll feel much better, in the end.

Intuition’s balance and knowing of two

Maria Luisa Landin