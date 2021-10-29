Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Words and A Song: Maria Luisa Landin 🇲🇽

Balanced Revelations and Balance In Truth! A Look At The Late MARIA LUISA LANDIN, and Her Performance Of "Conozco A Los Dios!" 🇲🇽

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

A woman’s intuition never steers her wrong. She knows when there is more than one. You can’t outsmart her or convince her that reality is “something else.” When a woman knows, she knows, and there is nothing, which can change her mind. As quiet as it is kept, there is a sense of balance when it comes to a woman’s intuition. She is connected to reality and she knows the other world of secrecy; what is hidden in it. Try as you may, you won’t be able to hide. You might as well come out and present who you are. Present everything on the table. Afterall, balance is also connected to the very secrecy of, truth.

Two informs a person, that there is more than simply, one. Therefore, align with harmony and stay singing in, truth. You’ll feel much better, in the end.

Intuition’s balance and knowing of two

Maria Luisa Landin

https://alchetron.com/Mar%C3%ADa-Luisa-Land%C3%ADn#mara-luisa-landn-14bdecc4-88c0-4610-8eee-e0db5d4d34c-resize-750.jpeg
https://youtu.be/LU5nwHIEAco
https://open.spotify.com/track/718OJlLk5J7Y4vZXSszWpb

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    True Love, In The Bonding Of Two: Maria Luisa Landin #Mexico

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    The Eternity Of A Love, Never Lost: Maria Luisa Landin #Mexico

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Luisa Diaz: “In Order To Be Effective One Needs To Be A Servant Leader And Not Be Afraid To Roll Up One’s Sleeves To Do The Dirty Work” with Marco Derhy

    by Marco Derhy
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.