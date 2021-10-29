Contributor Log In
Words and A Song: Jose Jose 🇲🇽

The Acceptance Of Angels, In The Airs Of Love! The Performance Of "Soy Asi," By JOSE JOSE! 🇲🇽

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
There are those individuals, who show you who they are. They are not bad people. Truth, dignity, and loyalty reigns in their world. However, they can only be themselves. Sure, they come with the basic foundations of humanity. However, if you expect them to be more than what they can be, you are highly mistaken. All they can be is the best of, themselves. In love, they are honest, kind, gentle, and true. However, if you think.that in the realm of love, you can make them who you desire them to be, you are highly mistaken.

Sometimes, a person is all who they are. You simply have to accept that. Soy asi. I’m like this. This is who I am. This is how you found me, in love. Soy asi.

Angelic Hearts Live In The Air

Jose Jose

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/347199452505929377/
https://youtu.be/mOJTvNKGovo
https://open.spotify.com/track/4TyAg0yfc1zb83eSE7p31b

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

