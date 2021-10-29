Words and A Song: Jose Jose 🇲🇽

There are those individuals, who show you who they are. They are not bad people. Truth, dignity, and loyalty reigns in their world. However, they can only be themselves. Sure, they come with the basic foundations of humanity. However, if you expect them to be more than what they can be, you are highly mistaken. All they can be is the best of, themselves. In love, they are honest, kind, gentle, and true. However, if you think.that in the realm of love, you can make them who you desire them to be, you are highly mistaken.

Sometimes, a person is all who they are. You simply have to accept that. Soy asi. I’m like this. This is who I am. This is how you found me, in love. Soy asi.

Angelic Hearts Live In The Air

Jose Jose