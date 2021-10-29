Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Words and A Song: Javier Solis 🇲🇽

The True Masks Of Clowns In JAVIER SOLIS' Performance Of, "Payaso!" 🇲🇽

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

We often associate happiness with clowns. Afterall, they are supposed to make us laugh. However, what is the true secret behind the mask? Sometimes, clowns 🤡 put on the make-up, and perform the realm of happiness. They perform the funny sense of humor because they are hiding their own pain and misery. It’s much easier to make others feel joy, than to realize one is not happy. And so, the clown becomes the mask for others happiness. It is a form of sacrifice, which can remove one from their humanity, if they allow it. So often people use clowns as a source of mockery. They are a joke to be mocked and laughed at. Yet, there are those, who walk in illusions of happiness, when their smiles should be, upside down. Sit and ask yourself, who is really the clown?

“Masking Hearts Of Many Clowns”

Lauren Kaye Clark

Javier Solis

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/322992604495685774/
https://youtu.be/GUrjTQheCXE
https://open.spotify.com/track/0RFtPKOvraUKTbLHBNgs0U

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Javier Solis’ Classic Taste In the Modern Style! #DiaDeLosMuertos

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Social Impact Heroes: How Jeff Raz and the Medical Clown Project are helping to heal with joy, laughter and love

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    What Should I be for Halloween this year…a Clown?

    by Terri Parke
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.