Words and A Song: Javier Solis 🇲🇽

We often associate happiness with clowns. Afterall, they are supposed to make us laugh. However, what is the true secret behind the mask? Sometimes, clowns 🤡 put on the make-up, and perform the realm of happiness. They perform the funny sense of humor because they are hiding their own pain and misery. It’s much easier to make others feel joy, than to realize one is not happy. And so, the clown becomes the mask for others happiness. It is a form of sacrifice, which can remove one from their humanity, if they allow it. So often people use clowns as a source of mockery. They are a joke to be mocked and laughed at. Yet, there are those, who walk in illusions of happiness, when their smiles should be, upside down. Sit and ask yourself, who is really the clown?

“Masking Hearts Of Many Clowns” Lauren Kaye Clark

Javier Solis