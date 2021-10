Words and A Song: James Freud 🇦🇺

Words characterize love in such a holistic way. It moves it into understanding the complexities for a gentle love. Oftentimes, you come to wonder if love is established differently in the modern world. Do we experience love in a different way than the older times? Was love spoken of, or presented in a more passionate manner than what we have been used to? Whose to know? Nevertheless, the music always permits us to, imagine. The song? β€œModern Girl.”

Love’s Modernity Of Spanish Gardens In An Ancient World Lauren Kaye Clark

James Freud