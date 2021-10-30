Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Words and A Song: Harun Kolcak 🇹🇷

The Pain Of Indecision, While Desiring The Knowingness Of, Escape! Highlighting HARUN KOLÇAK and His Performance Of, "Sokul Bana!" 🇹🇷

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Sometimes, we can get caught in the falsehoods of love that we missed out on the real thing. Afterall, there are different illusions when it comes to the presentation of, love. What we think we need is not what we need. So often, people miss the very treasure, which is right in front of them. How painful that they hurt what can actually be good for them! Leave and return. Leave and return. Why is it that so many people torment the beautiful Spirits, which could grant them value? Why do they enter and leave, without consideration for the damage it brings?

The lovers he has been with give him no love. In the very end, it’s been her, that he has wanted. So, why the constant pain? Why doesn’t he simply stay with her? Afterall, it’s with her, where his heart lays. ❤ It’s with her, where peace, harmony, and the true essence of love, reigns. So, why doesn’t he go with, her? In and out. In and out. At the same time, he wants her to comfort him. He wants her to be his beacon of hope; the savior of his heart! He wants to be comforted from the pain he cannot escape. Song: Sokul Bana.

A Comfort’s Paradox To Escape

Lauren Clark

Harun Kolcak

https://tr.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harun_Kol%C3%A7ak#/media/Dosya%3AHarun_kol%C3%A7ak.jpg
https://youtu.be/QKoFa8yAsWA
https://open.spotify.com/track/6gDRIcEQlEqF47FqoL9Uah

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Watering Of Love: Serge Gainsbourg #France 🇫🇷

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Shadia’s Performance Of Blinding Heart, With Loving Eyes!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Beth Pauvlinch: “If someone stepped off the bus and their hat blew away you would start crying”

    by Ben Ari
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.