Words and A Song: Bernadette Greevy 🇮🇪

Can you imagine going to a land, where the treasures of green are sacred? They are sacred in fairytales. They move through the treasures of human imagination. The vivacious coloring of green is found throughout the vegetation of the Earth. Oh, how blessed we are to find nourishment in the nutrition of green. It is profound and foretells of a loving, holistic, and vibrant coloring with, Earthly jewels. Imagine the level of fantasy, which is found in the air. Such a treasure when envisioning the infinite possibilities of hidden gems within the Earth, above it, and within powers of the mind, in which humanity has yet to discover. Truly, there is a power of nourishment (and holistic remedies). The song: Irish Skies

Green Emeralds Floating In The Air Lauren Kaye Clark

Bernadette Greevy