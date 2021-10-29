Contributor Log In
Words and A Song: Bernadette Greevy 🇮🇪

Blessings Of Irish Skies and Healing Remedies Of Fantasy In Irish Lands! A Journey With The Late BERNADETTE GREEVY and Her Performance Of, "Irish Skies!" 🇮🇪

Can you imagine going to a land, where the treasures of green are sacred? They are sacred in fairytales. They move through the treasures of human imagination. The vivacious coloring of green is found throughout the vegetation of the Earth. Oh, how blessed we are to find nourishment in the nutrition of green. It is profound and foretells of a loving, holistic, and vibrant coloring with, Earthly jewels. Imagine the level of fantasy, which is found in the air. Such a treasure when envisioning the infinite possibilities of hidden gems within the Earth, above it, and within powers of the mind, in which humanity has yet to discover. Truly, there is a power of nourishment (and holistic remedies). The song: Irish Skies

Green Emeralds Floating In The Air

Lauren Kaye Clark

Bernadette Greevy

https://alchetron.com/Bernadette-Greevy
https://youtu.be/NY6HF00Gdi8
https://open.spotify.com/track/44bkyUvafieVzZZIDkdE5Y

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

