Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Words and A Song: Behiye Aksoy 🇹🇷

The End Result Of Walking Away From Love's Bitter Games! Highlighting The Late BEHIYE AKSOY and Her Performance Of, "Oyun Bitti!" 🇹🇷

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

When a woman has made it clear that she is done with you, there is no turning back. For she does not have time for your games. Even more she refuses to play. The games of love have ended, and there is no new chapter with them. That’s for sure. For, there is no nourishment to in the performance of games. Who wants to find themselves having to go through such agony and turmoil? Some will say that love is a game. Well, that’s only if some dare, to play.

A vocal melody, found in Turkish domains sings of “Oyun Bitti.” Translation: Game Over. Over and over he leaves andreturns. Leaves and returns. Having the audacity of destroying, while thinking he has the “right” to return, again. No. He does not have this right. Love is supposed to move one through the wellness of the Divine. Forget the games, as they serve no purpose. They are on the abuse of power, in the mistreatment of another. Walk away from the manipulation of love’s play, for they serve no purpose, but to destroy. When the love is real, there are no games. Song: Oyun Bitti

The Burning Of Games 🔥

Behiye Aksoy

https://tr.pinterest.com/pin/313211349056013804/
https://youtu.be/suqxZSTU6Uk
https://open.spotify.com/track/3Vzun67HkXLmEpPPRJMQb9

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Love’s Justice Monday: Lola Beltrán #Mexico

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Shadia’s Performance Of Blinding Heart, With Loving Eyes!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Feelings Of Love’s Loss, Before Love Is Gone! Billy Hawks #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.